Obiozor laid to rest in Imo 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, professor George Obiozor on Friday was laid to rest at his country home, Awo-Omamma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The body of Obiozor, arrived at the Assumpta Cathedral, Catholic Church, along Port Harcourt road in Owerri, at about 10:15 Am.

The requiem mass was officiated by the Auxiliary bishop of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend Moses Chikwe.

Also in attendance were former ministers, A.B.C Nwosu, Kema Chikwe, former Military governor of the State, General Ikenwachukwu (rtrd)Dr Paschal Dozie, and ABC Orjiakor, Chairman Seplat oil among others.

In his sermon, he advised the congregants to adopt a way of life, worthy of emulation and always remember that we are all answerable to God. We’re all going to die one day, for Christians, it’s not the end, do the right thing, keep the commandment of God So we’re praying for him to go to the place he has yearned for so much.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his tribute to the late Igbo leader described him as an asset to his administration as an ambassador to Israel and America.

He said: “He served creditably well as an ambassador to Israel and the United States of America. The good work he did in both countries was a fitting complement to my administration’s painstaking efforts to re-make the International profile of our dear country.

“He was imbued with an undying love for his people which informed his acceptance to serve as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to assist in ministering to, and advocating for their needs and true hehe was committed to the development and global vision of his people and the entire southeastern region of Nigeria.”

Adding his voice, the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, said Obiozor has accomplished his mission on earth pointing out his contributions to the development of Igboland.

“We should bury our hatchets to give our foremost Igbo leader a befitting burial, I acknowledged the support of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and others who stood by him, he would almost be remembered as a great diplomat,” Uzodimma said.