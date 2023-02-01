By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon has expressed his opinions on Nigerians supporting Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly known as ‘Obidients.’

The actor stated that there are many things related to the upcoming elections that are upsetting him during his appearance on OAP Nedu’s Honest Bunch podcast.

Nedu claimed that the LP followers were bullies, who constantly dragged other Nigerians who were not supporting their presidential candidate during their conversation.

In response to Nedu’s charge, Okon, an LP supporter, said that his fellow Obidients are not bullying but rather expressing their strong opposition to people who do wish to advance the country.

He maintained that if bullying took place online rather than in person, then it was not a big deal.

He said, “If you come out and we are only cyberbullying you and there’s no civil war, we have tried.

He said, "If you come out and we are only cyberbullying you and there's no civil war, we have tried.

"This is 200 and something million people, we have not broken. Do you know what we have seen? We are very angry."