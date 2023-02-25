Obi wins in Alausa

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has defeated his opponent at Alausa, Lagos state.

Obi won with 9 votes in polling unit 052, Alausa, Lagos.

In Presidential poll, LP won with 9 votes, APC 8 and PDP 2. For the Senate APC 11, LP 0, ADC, 1

While House of Representatives, PDP 2 APC 8, and LP 9.

The total number of registered voters in the unit recorded 62, while accredited number of voters is 19.