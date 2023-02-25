Home » News » Obi wins in Alausa
News

February 25, 2023

Obi wins in Alausa

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has defeated his opponent at Alausa, Lagos state.

Obi won with 9 votes in polling unit 052, Alausa, Lagos.

In Presidential poll, LP won with 9 votes, APC 8 and PDP 2. For the Senate APC 11, LP 0, ADC, 1

While House of Representatives, PDP 2 APC 8, and LP 9.

The total number of registered voters in the unit recorded 62, while accredited number of voters is 19.

