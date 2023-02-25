Obi wins Benue Govt House polling units

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has defeated the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Tinubu at the two Benue House gate Polling Units in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

Also Governor Samuel Ortom who is the Benue North West Senatorial District candidate of the PDP won in the two Polling Units same as Benjamin Mzondu of the PDP.

In the results from the Government House Arts Threatre Polling Unit 011 as announced by the Presiding Officer, Bosede Benson, the LP presidential candidate polled 137 votes while the PDP candidate scored 8 and APC garnered 59 votes.

In the senatorial election, the LP candidate Mark Gbilah polled 53 votes, the PDP candidate, Governor Sameul Ortom scored 87 votes while the APC candidate, Titus Zam polled 74 votes.

In the House of Representatives elections, Mr. Benjamin Mzondu of the PDP scored 80 votes, the APC candidate, Mr. Dickson Tarkighir polled 80 votes while the LP candidate, Jerry Agbe garnered 52 votes.

Also, at the Government House Protocol Polling Unit 022, the result as announced by the Presiding officer, Chindo Jamila, indicated that the LP presidential candidate polled 42 votes, APC 16 votes and PDP 6 votes.

In the senatorial election, the PDP candidate polled 25 votes, LP scored 15 votes while APC garnered 22 votes.

The House of Representatives election showed that the LP scored 17 votes, PDP 24 while the APC polled 20 votes.