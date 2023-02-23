Obi remains best choice for progressive Nigeria — APGA’s Ezekwugo

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS the presidential election, slated for February 25 becomes near in sight, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Anthony Ezekwugo, says the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, remains the best alternative to redefine the fortunes of Nigeria and ensure needed growth.

In a statement, signed by Ezekwugo, and obtained by our correspondent, on Tuesday, in Abuja, stated that despite all attempts to waterdown Obi’s presidential bid, realities have recently shown that the Nigerian people long for a positive change which may only be offered if Obi emerges.

He said that the country has been hounded by widespread hardship and growing death tolls, occasioned by bad leadership.

He said against the corrupt history of many other presidential candidates from their various parties, Obi, despite a myriad of criticism from many quarters, none have been able to accuse him of corrupt practices.

His words: “Nigeria has strayed so much from a state of sustainability by the current ruling class inadvertently or deliberately. The promises of basic facilities, development and prosperity have retrogressed way below naught.

“The hopes of the masses have remained unachieved, worsening and continuously so. Nigerians are despondent and helpless. All institutions and families are so badly touched. We are all in a quagmire screaming for deliverance.

“The career politicians in the guise of leaders have perfected the act of dealing with the people to such an extent that there is continuance of their strong hold on power.

“The moment Mr Peter Obi extricated himself and declared to aspire to the highest political position independent of these power brokers, the masses saw a viable alternative in the making.

“Some were of the opinion that those in the ruling class will not allow him to emerge. Some insisted that it is impossible for him to be a force. Some swore it is not yet time for people like him. These so-called leaders wrote him off as a paper weight and concluded that his candidacy was dead on arrival. The momentum of the Obi movement that followed came as a shock to them. But they did not really know Mr Obi.

“From the moment the decision was made and he picked the Presidential ticket under the Labour Party last year, it automatically became a journey of no return. Those who know his strength of character, his resilience in the face of challenges, his courage and determination in any pursuit were sure that the ‘die was cast’.

“Obi will go all out, the Presidency a shot within reach. It would not be an ordinary task. It is not for the faint hearted. He knows what it will take and he has it.

“He had nothing incriminating in his closet. There was no easy way to nail him out. He is open, prudent, capable and successful. He is not the ideal candidate that both the electorates and the power brokers are used to.

“He was coming with a different narrative. One that resonates well with the masses and addresses the problems in the country.

Obi went the entire length and breadth of the country preaching his message of a New Nigeria. He wanted a real change in the status quo. He spoke about the criminalities going on in government and how to tackle them.

“He told us how he will make Nigeria great again so that we will be proud of our country once more. He demonstrated to us how to deal with the many monsters that are holding us back from development. He gave us hope and reminded us to hold him accountable at every stage. He was eager to visit and speak to anyone that cares to listen to him.

With a few days to the presidential polls, it has become obvious that Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party, the underdog in this election, is at the lead in the race to Aso rock. The stone that was once rejected has become the chosen one. Coincidentally he is popularly called “OKWUTE”, meaning the corner stone. I have closely followed the campaign of the three leading parties.

“I have been to all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal capital territory in the last five months. I met and spoke to ordinary Nigeria in all the geopolitical zones.

“I interacted with the multitudes of our people who are tired and many hopeless. The change they were promised a few years ago drove them to more poverty. They yearn for Mr Peter Obi and his Labour Party for deliverance.”

He, however, urged all Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential election, and for his senatorial bid in the FCT.