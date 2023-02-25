Obi defeats APC, PDP in 4 polling units in Okota

By Chioma Obinna

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has won in four polling units in Okota area of Lagos.

Obi won landslide in all the polling units.

Despite the numerous challenges voters witnessed in the area which includes indiscriminate transfer of voters to other polling units without prior notifications,

Obi at 048 Taiwo junction, Ago palace way scored 183 votes while APC scored 12 votes and PDP had 2 votes.

The total accredited votes at the polling unit were 206 votes.

At Polling unit 036 along Alhaji Olusesi/ Adenekan:, Obi won with 85 votes while APC scored 13 votes, and PDP 3 and the total valid votes were 104.

At polling unit 037, 25 Olusesi street, Obi won with 124 votes while APC and PDP trailed behind with APC scoring 22 votes, and PDP 5 votes,

Also at 035 Adenekan/Olusesi, Obi won with 119 votes, APC scored 23 votes, and PDP 3 votes.