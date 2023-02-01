Adebayo Adewole and Politics Hub anchor, Precious Chukwudi (left).

By Mifatudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Adebayo Adewole has described ‘Obidients,’ the supporters of Peter Obi of the Labour Party as newbies in politics.

Adewole made assertion while speaking in an interview on Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Sunday.

Obedients’re newbies in politics, like excited football fanatics – SDP presidential candidate Adewole pic.twitter.com/06OPhyJsO3— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) February 1, 2023

The SDP candidate, in the course of the interview, told Politics Hub anchor, Precious Chukwudi, that Obidients are just like football fanatics, who can not be regarded as politicians.

Read also: Poverty in Nigeria no longer theoretical or academic concept – SDP candidate Adewole

When asked if Obidients portend threat for the SDP, he simply said, “They are not a threat. They are an excitement, I like them, I like the fact that they showed interest in politics. They are just like people watching football.

“They go to the beer parlour, stuck to the TV. They will be talking about football, but they are not footballers. The fact that you’re an Obidient doesn’t make you a politician. You’re a citizen that is excited about the politics of the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adewole said there’s no way Nigeria could escape from its current challenges, without paying attention to the issue of poverty.

According to Adewole, poverty in Nigeria is no longer a theoretical and academic concept, noting that is imperative for an ideal presidential candidate in Nigeria to solve the problem of the day and envision problems of tomorrow and find solution to them.

The SDP presidential candidate, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Precious Chukwudi, that almost every body in the country is traumatised by poverty, adding that the numbers that are coming in are quite alarming.