Oba of Benin cautions politicians on bloodshed during elections

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THE Oba of Benin, His Majesty,Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin has cautioned politicians and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s elections against violence.



He gave the advice when the delegation of European Union Mission Long Term Observers Monitoring the elections, paid him a courtesy call in his palace at the weekend in Benin City, Edo State.



They were in the state to monitor weekend’s presidential and National Assembly elections.



Oba Ewuare II urged the electorate, politicians and other stakeholders in the election to be well behaved, stressing that the Benin throne has being praying and working hard for a peaceful polls in Nigeria.



According to him, “We are expecting politicians and electorate to behaved. We pray that the elections will be peaceful. We have being praying and working hard for a peaceful elections. There is no point in shedding blood”. So, we are optimistic.



Addressing the Benin throne earlier, the team Lead, of the European Union Mission Long Term Observers, Jeroen De Vries who commended the Oba for the privilege to receive the European Union delegation in his palace, said the delegation is in Nigeria on the invitation of the federal government to access the conduct of the elections conforms with relevant laws in Nigeria and international norms.



He also expressed optimism that the outcome of Nigerian general elections will bring in prosperity to Nigerian citizens.