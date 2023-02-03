Oba Elegushi, E-Money, Obi Cubana, others to receive Patriot Awards

Uchenna Simon, better known as Prince UC Ingawa, the twin brother of popular Nigerian comedian, MC Tagwaye is the organiser of forthcoming Patriot Awards. In this brief interview, he talks about the much anticipated event, billed to hold in Lagos on February 11, at Oriental Hotel.

Tell us about the PATRIOT Awards and what sets it aside from other awards ceremonies?

Patriot Award was born to encourage patriots to do more; this is the only platform that encourages patriotism and national unity. This year, the event would be taking place on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

What gave birth to the PATRIOT Awards and what has kept it going?

With my kind of background, I’m born to unify this nation. I’m more of the bridge between the north and south, I’m destined to keep preaching this oneness and above all love for one’s nation. Anything that has to do with preaching national cohesion, you must see me there.

How long has this been running and what have been the major challenges?

The award itself started last year but other activities of nation building started like 10 years ago.

Take us through the process of nomination and selection of the eventual winners of each award category?

Patriots awards is completely different from any other award in Nigeria for the following reasons…. it’s not by voting, we’ve realised how much people pay to be award recipients, we avoided that, instead we adopted the idea of making findings ourselves about the individual, get our facts, that’s how we get our awardees nominated. We only have one category…. THE PATRIOTS.

It’s election season, what do you want each awardee or nominee to walk home with?

I really want the awardees to take this home….. Elections will come and go but our nation must remain, that’s the only thing that joins all of us together and we won’t let that down for someone else’s ambition.

There would also be a Movie Screening “The Pledge”, can you tell us about the movie and its relation to the award ceremony?

THE PLEDGE, it’s a national development project that talks against tribalism, religious bigotry, nepotism and speaks more of oneness and a way forward for our nation’s political and economic sustainability.

The award ceremony took place in Abuja last year, why Lagos this time around?

The movie is about having a tour. We recognise people in their state of residence, we’ve looked at the state of insecurity, most people find it difficult to travel outside their comfort zone, so we looked at it and see reasons with them.

Being the twin to Comedian MC Tagwaye, do you feel embarrassed when people mistake you for the comedian in public?

I’ve been used to that for the past 30 years but the whole thing got worse after he got famous. Most times people feel bad when I tell them I’m not the one, they always feel I’m lying probably I’m forming the celebrity thing, it got to a point that most times, I will play along and allow people have their moments, they will leave happy after taking photos, from onset I’m the public person, the social one, I’m everywhere, my brother is an indoor person, in fact I will say he is an introvert, he doesn’t like all this attention, that’s why you hardly see him in public freely unless for an official engagements, I know when he started the mimicking, my brother will pray before going to perform on stage, he is always shy but with time he got use to the whole attention.

Tell us about yourself?

I’m a businessman, I have a media consulting company, Tagwaye Twin Communication, we consult for government agencies and private companies as well and we will open our studio very soon, where we will have a podcast studio.

I have Tagwaye multi investment Ltd that supplies medical equipment and general contract. I have a farm as well, Ingawa ta Dambo integrated farms ltd. I’m single and not married but will do that soon someday but for now I’m focused on my business and the little I’m contributing to nation building.