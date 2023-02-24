NYSC reads riot act to corps members on election duty

NYSC members officiating elections.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members on election duty to uphold the tenets of the Scheme.

The Scheme also warned against accepting financial and material inducements during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, gave the warning on Friday while addressing the corps members during sensitisation in Abuja, which was also held concurrently in all states of the federation.

The DG, who urged the corp members to be part of history as good ambassadors of their institutions, families and the NYSC, assured them of adequate security and an improved welfare package.

Ahmed also implored the corps members to abide by the electoral laws, adding that they were not immune from being prosecuted for electoral offenses.

“Never accept to board any vehicle that is not provided by INEC. You must be neutral and be just in whatever assignment is given to you. You must be in your NYSC uniform with identification cards. Remember that you are not immunned against any wrongdoing.

“Ensure that you don’t move alone in order not to endanger yourself, maintain personal security, and use the NYSC Distress Call number in case of any emergency”, the DG said.

Ahmed also advised the corps members to avoid any political arguments or granting press interviews.

The DG noted that corps members’ involvement in previous elections and other national assignments had attracted tremendous commendation for the scheme.