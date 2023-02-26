NYCN wants president that will work for better Nigeria

Nigerian youths on the platform of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), said their expectations from the next president of the country is to work for a better Nigeria where youths will be proud of the country.

The Chairman of NYCN in Bayelsa, Mr Taribo Spiff, stated this while speaking with newsmen at Epie lll Polling unit at Amarata Primary School, during the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections in Bayelsa on Sunday.

Spiff urged youths to continue to be peaceful while the exercise is going on.

He commended the peaceful nature of youths during the elections in spite of the fact that there were no polling materials in some places, a situation that spilled election into Sunday.

The NYCN boss noted that the youths had better prospect. for the country.

He said: “Our youths are wonderful.

“You can see that not even one person is dragging with the other. Every person is on the queue waiting to vote his or her preferred candidates and I’m impressed with all of them.

“The election is very successful and what I am seeing now is very fantastic and wonderful. We have never got it this right in the past.

“If you come to this polling unit, you will understand what I’m saying.

“I took it upon myself that after church service, I would begin to go round and see how our youths are conducting themselves and you can see everywhere is orderly.’’

According to him, our expectation is that the right candidate should win and he should make a better Nigeria.

“I am not partisan as a youth council chairman and as someone representing youths of all political parties.

“My prayer is that the right candidate should win and when he comes in, he should realise that Nigerians have voted him and he should not fail Nigerians.

“Bayelsa youths should continue to remain peaceful. They should not allow any politician to use them.

“I want to believe those politicians have children. If their children cannot be used, our youths should not be used,” he said.