Nurse told me I had issues conceiving marrying at 29 – Mo’Cheddah

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian rapper, Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi known professionally as Mo’Cheddah revealed how a nurse questioned her fertility because she married at 29.

The 32-year-old mother of one made this known in an interview on Tea with Tay.

She claimed while she was attempting to get pregnant and running a number of tests, the nurse attending to her blamed her fertility issues at the time on her late marriage when she was only 29.

She admitted that the nurse’s statements left her dumbfounded because she was unable to respond to her.

She said, “When I was still trying to conceive, I was like what’s wrong with me? I was like everybody can do this thing. I’ll be like it’s me that can’t do this thing. What’s going on here?

“You know in these situations, it’s usually the woman that feels inadequate.

“There was a time I was running some tests and I went to the hospital. I think I was 29, going on 30. Then the nurse looked at me when I was getting dressed and asked, ‘Madam, how old are you?’ I said, ‘I’m 29’.

“Then she said, when our mothers were begging us to get married early, that’s why you’re going through what you are going through. If you had gotten married like 24, you won’t be having these issues’.

“I was shocked. You know me, I always have a comeback or clap back for any situation. But that was the first day something held my tongue.”

The singer welcomed her first child with her hubby in November 2021 after dating for ten years before eventually tying the nuptial knot in May 2018.

She said “I started dating early, yeah and I started dating when I was (I think) 17 and do you know when I think about it, I tell him that what if I did music because I had to meet you because if I didn’t do music, I wouldn’t have met him”

She claimed that she was also nick named the “Lord of the rings” because she dated her husband for over 10 years before they finally decided on marriage.

She said, “Do you know they used to call me lord of the rings because we played for so long? Do you know that was my nickname at one point; what didn’t they call me? You know when I went through the whole getting to know myself, I was happy in real life and that’s what it taught me because I had been so unhappy for so long that when I finally became happy, I just enjoyed being happy and I didn’t need to show people I was happy or I don’t need their validation,”

“He was the most amazing person, and you don’t need to know that; I’m not going to share that with you. I wanna keep it to myself and enjoy every moment; so, I just loved my private life and I never need to share it, so I got married. There were no phones at my wedding, nothing.”