Northern Youth Associations endorse Atiku 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations( JACOM) has declared support to the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), alleging that other presidential candidates were not only unworthy of the position but out struggling to get power for their selfish interests.

Speaking at a World Press Conference in Kaduna on Wednesday,the Convener of JACOM, Murtala Abubakar who was together with other officials of the association,said they “can not afford to elect some opportunists who will take them through hell for another 4 years.”

According to him, ” it is with great pleasure we welcome you to this great event which is a watershed in the history of Nigeria.In the next few days, Nigerians would be going to the polls to cast their ballots in an epochmaking decision. This 2023 elections would be a watershed for all of us, but especially the younger generation. Because, the decision we are going to make, would make or mar Nigeria.”

“Between 1979 when Nigeria adopted the Presidential System of Government after the parliamenary system, we had nine elections and the next would be the tenth. Between 1999 when Nigeria jettison the military interegnum and return to democracy, we have had six elections with the next one making it the seventh.”

“Out of all these, since 1983, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar former Vice President and Wazirin Adamawa has actively participated in all. But been on the ballot once as Gubernatorial candidate of Adamawa State and elected in 1999 before being picked and elected as Vice President to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been on the ballot as presidential candidate twice and the next election in few days would be the third.”

“In 2007, Atiku came third after Late Umaru Musa Yar’dua and Muhammadu Buhari. In 2019, Atiku came second with over 11 million votes after Buhari with about 15 million votes.Now Atiku is not just on the ballot, but he is the leading candidate. Of all the 18 presidential candidates who would be on the ballot come saturday 25th February, 2023 all things being equalled as assured by the Indepedent Electoral Commission INEC, none is compared to Atiku by many standards.”

“None has been in politics and ran for offices like Atiku. None but Atiku has occupied the number two position of Vice President of Nigeria and for 8 years. None of them knows Nigeria like Atiku. None can boast of having biological family ties across Nigeria like Atiku. None have built political bridges across Nigeria and beyond like Atiku. Atiku is not going to rely on anyone or groups to teach him how to lead Nigeria.”

“Atiku knows, understands, appreciates Nigeria and Nigerians just as he knows, understands and appreciates his loving family. Nigeria is Atiku’s family.As a result of these and more that time and space will not allow us to say here, we hereby, on behalf of our members cutting across all the states and the FCT, ENDORSE/ADOPT ATIKU ABUBAKAR AS THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR 2023 POLLS and by God’s grace, the next President of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“It took us this long to arrive at this decision. Within this period, we note the footprints of President Buhari, took stock of his gains in the last 7 years plus. We also xrayed those battling to succeed him, especially in his political party the APC. But we came to the conclusion that they are not only worthy of the position, but are out struggling to get power for their selfish interests.”

“The contradictions, grandstanding, opposition within them and outright abuse of President Buhari by same people who once worshipped the ground Buhari walked on, shows their desperation to get to power by hook and crook, for their selfish interest. But thank God Nigerians have seen through their antics and pretences.”

“Lest we forget, twice Atiku picked his running mates from the South; precisely South East. He picked the older Obi and later the younger Obi. To be consistent, Atiku has picked another Igbo man again in the person of His Excellency Ifeanyi Okowa, the amiable Governor of Delta State as his Vice Presidential candidate.”

“With this endorsement, we are assuring all Nigerians, especially southerners that when Atiku is elected and sworn to office, which Nigerians would do on saturday peacefully, we would hold his legs to the fire and ensure he remains the leader for all we have known him to be. We assure all that Atiku will not let them down. We promise as we want you to hold us responsible for this promise.”

“May we at this junction thank elders and leaders at all levels in the north for keeping the unity despite attempt by external force to divide us along tribal and religious lines. As youths, we decided and took this important decision today after taking into consideration recent Abuja declaration by Arewa groups during the 10 years anniversary of the Northern Elders Forum and similar stand of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) that was delivered in wisdom and gave qualities of the next President Nigeria needs. Our endorsement and adoption of Atiku Abubakar today is in that line. The qualities they described fits only Atiku Abubakar. We are hearkening to our elders calls.”

“To the youth of this country. We are the future of this great nation. The leader we elect on saturday will make or mar Nigeria. We can not afford to elect some opportunists who will take us through hell for another 4 years. We need an Atiku who will lift the country out of duldrum, secure, unite, develop and make us all proud.”

“This is no time to sit on the wall. This is the time to save Nigeria and Nigerians. Time to prepare our future, that of our children and unborn generation. The compass to that future is Atiku Abubakar by God’s grace.

So we urge all Nigerians of voting age who have registered to vote, to please come out on saturday to vote enmass for Atiku Abibakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, the unifier.

Together, we will make Nigeria great again with Atiku Abubakar as your, my and our President.”