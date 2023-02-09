Northern group to Adebanjo: You’re wrong to say north won’t vote for Tinubu

Chief Ayo Adebanjo

By Gabriel Ewepu

A northern group, Arewa New Agenda, ANA, Thursday, faulted a factual leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, for allegedly saying north would not vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen Bola Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election.

This was contained in a statement read by the Convener/Leader, ANA, Sen Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi, during a media conference held in Abuja.

According to MoAllahyidi, the North is the strongest ally of Asiwaju in the contest for the 2023 primaries in the same manner that the South West was an ally for the victory of the APC in the last two election cycles.

He said: “We read with great dismay, shock, surprise and disbelieve a statement credited to Chief Ayo Adebanjo (aka Pa Ayo ) a factional leader of Afenifere a Yoruba socio-cultural group in Abeokuta on Saturday making the rounds in social and conventional media circles in which he (Pa Ayo) was quoted as saying that the north will not vote for the Presidential candidate of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

“We wish to state that probably because of his age, as an elder statesman, his memory has started to fail him; when has he become a spokesman for the North? for his information the north has never failed to keep to its promise; when the north makes a covenant, the north keeps to it.

“A little jolting of the memory will do a lot of good for Pa Ayo, at this juncture: On April 4th 2018 during his (Pa Ayo)’s autobiography he said Obasanjo is not a true Yoruba Man – https://saharareporters.com/2018/04/04/obasanjo-not-true-yorubaman-says-afenifere-chieftain-adebanjo

Chief Obasanjo became the flag bearer of the PDP and won the 1999 and 2003 presidential elections mainly because of the backing he received from the North

“In the APC Presidential primaries of 2022, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored 1,271votes more than half of the total votes cast in the convention to win the primaries, majority of these votes come from the north; the same north that Pa Ayo said will not support Tinubu, made him (Tinubu) the presidential candidate

“The North is the strongest ally of Asiwaju in the contest for the 2023 primaries in the same manner that the South West was an ally for the victory of the APC in the last two election cycles.

“Northern Governors of APC extraction led the charge for power shift from the north to the south; something the likes of Pa Ayo were unable to do simply because to make a covenant and keep to it is a mark of integrity which is in short supply here.

“Pa Ayo, is not a northerner, and we cannot remember when we northerners appointed him to convey a message to any one; therefore, his assertion as widely reported is not only false but unfounded and can be better seen as the action of a meddlesome interloper or on a lighter scale the antics of a busy body.

“Given what is unfolding in the South West today Pa Ayo’s attempt to justify his position by saying that his submission is based on fairness, justice and equity is indeed laughable because it was said that whoever is coming to equity must come with clean hands. Records have shown that every presidential candidate that Pa Ayo opposes ended up winning the election- Asiwajus’s case will not be different

“Just because Pa Ayo has some differences with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not in any way mean that the Yoruba race think the same, as we have our doubts that he has the mandate to speak for the Yoruba.

“We warn that this is the time for high wire political activities that usually culminates into tension and suspicion; we call for restrain in all utterances. From our research Pa Ayo’s statement was not driven by any nationalist instinct or principle; it is just a personal vendetta against the personality of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He added by saying, “We advise Pa Ayo to stop taking advantage of Yoruba culture of respect to pursue a very myopic, narrow minded and selfish political vendetta, this a pure act of mischief and malice.”