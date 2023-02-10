Northern coalition berates Dino Melaye for attacking Shettima

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Youth Coalition for Northern Nigeria, (TYCON), Dr Usman Ali Busuguma, on Friday condemned in strong terms actions and inactions of the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye for raining abusive languages on the All Progressives Congress, APC Vice-Presidential Candidate while addressing PDP supporters in Damaturu, Yobe state last Wednesday.

Busuguma who led other National Executives, State Executives of Borno and Yobe and numerous members across the States and Northern Nigeria at Large to a press briefing at NUJ Press Centre in Maiduguri said, given the excellent track records of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima when they both served as governors of Lagos and Borno States respectively, and considering their capacities, intelligence and proven administrative experiences, the group and indeed Nigerians are confident that duo will take Nigeria to the highest level of development, peace and unity.

“We observe with great concern the uterances of some of the spokespersons of the opposition parties, especially PDP which leaves much to be desired.

“We are specifically referring to the recent reckless, childish, uncouth and irresponsible personal attack on our Vice-Presidential Candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima by Senator Dino Melaye during the PDP’s rally in Damaturu, Yobe State.

“We condemn in strong terms such despicable and reprehensible use of gutter languages during campaigns, which clearly exposes the PDP as lacking in ideas that will move our dear country forward.

” It is regrettable that instead of campaigning responsibly, Dino Melaye has always thrown decency, good values and respect for people to the dogs.

“This clearly distinguishes the PDP from the APC and has also defined the character, and personality of the leadership and candidates of the Party at all levels.

“The spokesperson of the PDP is bereft of any meaningful things to tell Nigerians who have not easily forgotten PDP’s 16 years of bad governance, endemic corruption, especially the most bizarre way the PDP stole funds budgeted for the purchase of arms and ammunition to fight the Boko Haram Insurgents, misappropriation of billions of funds meant for electricity supply in the country, the embarrassing auction of our commonwealth under the watch of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar when he headed the Privatization of Public Enterprises and many other misdemeanours perpetrated by the PDP during the reign from 1999 to 2015, which was the darkest days of our country.

“It is on this note, we would like to urge the good people in this country never to allow PDP to return to power so that they will not continue wrecking our country again.

“It is laughable and indeed an irony for the PDP that destroyed Nigeria, failed to provide infrastructure in the country despite misappropriating billions of public funds and sole all public organizations to themselves and their cronies are now singing #RECOVERING Nigeria.

“While it is not in our intention to interfere with government policies, we are appealing to Mr President Muhammadu Buhari to please reconsider and extend the period of the Naira Swap due to the untold hardships faced by the less privileged.

“The intention behind the policy may be laudable but the opposition has hijacked it to inflict untold hardships on the people. Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, Sir, the majority of Nigerians believe in your sincerity, we also believed you when you stated in Sokoto yesterday, that your intention was never to cause hardship to the people, please reconsider.

On a final note, we are appealing to all Nigerians to patiently endure and not allow the recent developments to hinder their choice of the best candidates APC has offered them.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima are the best we would ever get.

Let’s vote for them as our president and vice presidents of this Country. We particularly appeal to the good people of Borno State also to overwhelming vote for Prof Babagana Umara Zulum in Borno for a 2nd term and all our candidates for better Governance”. Busuguma stated.