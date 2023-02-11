North-East Youths, NANS, others endorse Atiku/Okowa presidential bid 

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

AS the 2023 presidential election draws nigh, critical youth bodies and stakeholders, have announced their support for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The youth bodies are: North East Youth Stakeholders; National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS; and Nigerian Youth Union, NYU.

The endorsement of Atiku/Okowa came after the youth bodies and stakeholders x-rayed all the presidential candidates across political parties during a town hall convergence, organised by national youth leader of the party, Prince Muhammad Suleiman kaded, and his Deputy, Timothy Osadolo, in Gombe state.

While citing the ASUU strike that lasted over 6 months, the coordinator, NANS zone E, Al hassan Adamu, maintained that it would be risky to entrust the future of the youths into the hands of an APC-led administration again.

They, however, expressed optimism that with the many endorsements, PDP is sure to emerge winner during the presidential election.

The statement partly reads: “It was truly an enthralling day, Saturday 11th of February 2023, in the lovely city of GOMBE, where critical youth bodies and stakeholders converged to x-ray the candidates for the 2023 presidential elections.

“This August gathering of youths was organised by the national youth leader of the party Prince Muhammad Suleiman kaded,who also doubles as the director of the pdp youth campaign Council and his deputy, Timothy Osadolo

“From x-raying the candidates, the townhall turned into a harvest of endorsements for the flag bearer of the PDP ,Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Gov. Ifeanyi okowa.

“Firing the first salvo of endorsement was comrade Al hassan Adamu, coordinator of NANS zone E, which comprises the 6 states of the North East. They decried the neglect of the Nigerian students at-home for over 6 months by the apc led government and therefore resolved to punish them by voting out the APC and voting in the PDP whose candidate has deep proven knowledge of education administration.

“This was followed by comrade Zakari Hashin of the Nigerian Youth Union, who moved a motion for her members in the North East to adopt the pdp candidates starting with the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar The National Youth Council and other groups followed suit.”

“With these endorsements, it is safe to say the PDP is primed to win the North East overwhelmingly”, the statement says.

Reacting on the endorsements, Muhammad requested the youths to vote for a man who believes in their welfare and faith in their abilities to make Nigeria great again.

On his part, Osadolo, pointed out that Nigeria cannot afford a trial and error president, who would learn on the job.