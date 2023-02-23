Nonye, Molly, Precious Igbineweka emerge winners of 5TH edition – Singer and Win Contest

Sing and Win, the highly anticipated online talent contest hosted by The Next Star, came to a thrilling end on February 21st, 2023. The competition attracted an impressive number of talented contestants from various parts of Nigeria, who wowed everyone with their exceptional vocal range and presence.

Following weeks of intense competition, the winners were announced based on the votes of the audience. Nonye emerged as the overall winner, having secured the highest number of votes, and claimed the grand prize of N500, 000. Her dedication, hard work, and remarkable talent stood out from the rest of the contestants, earning her a well-deserved victory.

Bisiriyu Abraham, also known as Molly, was the first runner-up, having garnered a significant number of votes from the audience. His electrifying performances were a hit with the audience, who were captivated by his soulful voice and unique style. Molly was awarded a cash prize of N200, 000 in recognition of his impressive talent.

The second runner-up was Precious Igbineweka, whose soulful voice and expressive performances also captured the hearts of the audience. Precious received a cash prize of N100, 000, making her a well-deserving winner.

The sponsors of the show extend congratulations to the winners and commend them for their hard work, talent, and dedication. Also extending thanks to all the contestants who participated in the competition and the audience who voted for their favorite performers. The Sing and Win contest provided a fantastic platform for showcasing the incredible talent that abounds in Nigeria. Believing that the winners’ success will inspire many aspiring musicians to pursue their dreams and take their talent to the next level, let’s look forward to the next edition of the Sing and Win contest, which promises to be even more exciting.