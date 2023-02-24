Nominations open for Women’s history month spotlight

As part of efforts to recognise women with groundbreaking achievements in their respective fields, leading lifestyle magazine Glazia has called for nominations of African women living within Africa and the diaspora to celebrate their impact in its annual Glazia Women’s History Month Spotlight.

“The Glazia Women’s History Month Spotlight is an excellent platform specially designed to identify, celebrate and amplify women influencing and transforming their communities,” said Omawumi Ogbe, Editor-In-Chief at Glazia.



“These are women who are innovative in their fields of endeavour, actively making an impact. Nominated women do not need to have fancy titles or be celebrities. Our of all the entries, thirty–one nominees will be shortlisted based on their work and perceived impact, however little or large.” she added.



According to the organisers, nominations are open to all African women living in Africa and the diaspora till February 27th, 2023. “Everyone is encouraged to nominate an impactful woman they admire, share with someone they know or even nominate themselves,” Ogbe encouraged.



Selected nominees will be featured in the Spotlight Campaign all through Women’s History Month, from the 1st to the 31st of March 2023. These distinguished women will gain more comprehensive brand visibility and recognition on a vast scale.

In addition, the top five spotlighted women will be featured in a special cover issue and interview with publicity and press coverage on top media platforms in the continent. Entries can be submitted for free until 11.59 pm WAT on the 28th February, 2023