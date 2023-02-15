Nomcebo Zikode, Alikiba, Dadju unveiled as Faces of Afrobeats campaign ambassadors

Faces of Afrobeats, a campaign that looks to celebrate frontier stars promoting the Afro-fusion music genre has unveiled Alikiba, Dadju and Nomcebo Zikode as brand ambassadors.

The artists will join other selected forces recruited by the organisation including Psquare, Diamond Platnumz, Flavour and more who has shown resilience in broadening the landscape of the infectious genre across global music scene.

In a press statement, the campaign director confirmed the addition, stressing that the artists are exceptional and have shown quite impressive efforts in spreading the popular music genre emanating from Africa.

“We are delighted to announce Alikiba, Dadju and Nomcebo zikode”, Mr Abass Akeju, the campaign director noted in the official release.

“Congolese french-born Dadju, Tanzania sensation Alikiba and South African music icon Nomcebo Zikode are exemplary model of Afrobeats and have contributed massively towards dispersing the music gene”.

Nomcebo Zikode, a recipient of Grammy Award from the 2023 edition held in Los Angeles where she placed top in the Best Global Music performance category will add renewed flavour to the campaign that’s garnered fame and has been widely circulated on Spotify, Amazon, and notable bilboards across the world.