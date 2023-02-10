Nollywood storylines better than Hollywood, Bollywood, Osuofia boasts

By Biodun Busari

Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh professionally known as Osuofia has said that the Nigerian film’s stories are better than their Hollywood and Bollywood counterparts.

Osuofia made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

According to the movie legend, Nigerian movies offer real-life stories and practical happenings around them in the country.

He affirmed that it was erroneous to compare the value of the Nollywood film industry with those published in the United States and India, among other advanced countries.

Osuofia also said that Nigerian film producers were only using technology imported from such advanced countries.

“The storyline we take is better than any story from any woods, we don’t have the technology, but we have the story.

“We are a third-world country coming up, and people should give us kudos for the level we have attained.

“I believe, with the stories and creativity among us, if we get the needed technology, we will go places.”

The veteran artiste stated that with the available technology in place, Nollywood has been on a high pedestal for improvement.

Osuofia, who rated Nollywood high, said, “If you check the time and how we started, you give kudos because we are making tremendous progress in the industry.

“With the kind of technology we have now, I believe Nollywood has a very far distance to go positively.”

Advising up-and-coming actors, Osuofia called for persistence, stressing they should follow their progress gradually.

“If it is not your calling, move away,” Owoh added.