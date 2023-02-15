Nollywood actress cries out over sudden loss of sight

By Ada Osadebe

Veteran Nollywood actress Maureen Okpoko has pleaded with Nigerians to help her after she unexpectedly lost her sight.

The actress in a viral video begged Nigerians for financial assistance to help cater for her challenges.

She further revealed that it had not been easy for her, adding that she is “grateful to God for the gift of life”.

She said, “Good day everyone, my name is Maureen Okpoko, and I’m a Nollywood actor.

“I suddenly lost my sight; that means I can no longer see or I cannot see for myself.

”I’m seeking your financial assistance. It would be greatly appreciated if you all could come to my aid.

“Also, I need your prayers and words of encouragement, it has not been an easy journey for me, but I’m grateful for the gift of life. Thank you all.”

In the 2013 film Golden Egg, which also starred Justus Esiri, Maureen played the lead role.

She said that Duplex was her most difficult project to date in a 2015 interview. When asked what she couldn’t do in a movie, she said that she wouldn’t act nude since she wouldn’t look good in just her underwear.

In addition, Okpoko has been in a number of Nigerian TV shows, such as Dear Mother, Clinic Matters, Neta, University Mafias, Sorrowful Child, Sacrifice the Baby, Red Scorpion, and Baby Oku.

She also appeared in The Madman I Love in 2015, starring Majid Michel and Beverly Naya.