Nollywood actress arrested for spraying Naira notes granted N5m bail

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was sent to Kirikiri Correctional Centre by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke for spraying naira notes at a public event last week has been granted N5million bail.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred two counts of charges against Omoseyin, who was arraigned on Monday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The defendant, who is 31 years old, was accused of tampering with 100,000 brand-new notes by walking on them and spraying them at an incident in the Lekki neighborhood of Lagos.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Aneke admitted the defendant to bail and one surety in the same amount in his decision on Wednesday.

According to the court, the surety must be employed by the government and possess real estate that is subject to its jurisdiction.

However, the surety must present three years of tax clearance.

The defendant was also instructed to leave her international passport in the custody of the court registrar.

He postponed the case’s trial date to April 3.

