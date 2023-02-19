No tribe owns Nigeria, presidency not traditional stool – Oyedepo

By Biodun Busari

The Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has said that no particular tribe can claim ownership of Nigeria.

Oyedepo also asked the members of his church and Nigerians at large to vote according to their conscience bearing the future of Nigeria in mind.

While speaking on the 2023 elections on Sunday, Oyedepo warned that Nigerians must vote wisely to avoid more adversity.

He also warned the congregation and Nigerian populace against voting for a candidate due to loyalty to a political party or tribe in the elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11.

The clergyman said the country has witnessed a wide range of security challenges in the last eight years which is an indication that power must change hands in 2023.

Oyedepo said, “Nigeria has witnessed a wide range of security challenges. We have faced that gruesomely for the last eight years. People claim responsibility for killings and are walking on the streets. They take a sword in today’s world and cut off a man’s neck. Then somebody is coming again to say this is what they will do, let them tell us what they have done.”

Oyedepo went further to caution against blind loyalty to political parties at the expense of the future of Nigeria.

The cleric said, “Listen to me, there is no party without members of this church. There are founders of parties who are members of this church but we are talking about the nation, not a party. We are talking about the people, not a party, no tribe owns Nigeria, the presidency is not a traditional stool.”

Speaking further Oyedepo reiterated, “Vote wisely, vote your conscience, vote the future of your children, vote the future of the coming generation, vote the future of one Nigeria.”