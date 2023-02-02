By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it has not ordered any sit-at-home in South-East region during the general elections this month.

IPOB, then, reiterated that it has no interest in the political system and elections in the country, as it warned a group called Pan Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC) to stop issuing sit-at-home and sponsoring fake news.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Thursday, IPOB said it was only concerned in the unconditional release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement partly read, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu warns the unknown mushroom group called Pan Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC) to desist from linking this noble movement with the sponsored criminal gang issuing and enforcing sit-at-home orders to blackmail IPOB and ESN.”

It continued, “IPOB has no plan or intention to order any sit-at-home during the election period. IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has never forcefully obstructed the election process in Nigeria.

“We have maintained that we don’t have any interest in the Nigerian elections scheduled for February 2023. Our interest and focus is the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the date for Biafra referendum for Biafrans to determine their political future in or outside Nigeria.”

“We knew that this mushroom group called PANPIEC is among those sponsoring this fake group claiming that they are IPOB issuing and enforcing reckless sit at homes in the East,” IPOB added.

IPOB insisted, “It’s on record and in the public domain that IPOB has not called for any sit-at-home during February elections. It’s also obvious that IPOB and ESN do not have any faction or splinter groups.”