No Kogi ward in Abuja, govt blasts Mandate Group

Kogi State government has described as ludicrous and laughable “cooked up allegations by a group it described as illegal and unknown to the APC constitution”, Kogi Mandate Group, over the delegates’ list for the All Progressives Congress, APC’s forthcoming primary election in the state.

The state government said no ward of Kogi was located in Abuja, adding that there is no ambiguity in the APC constitution on how congresses are conducted.

The Kogi’s governorship election will be held in November as Governor Yahaya Bello’s tenure ends on January 27, 2024. The political parties’ primaries will be held in April ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the group, through its solicitors, Atlanta Partners, based in Abuja, had, in a letter dated February 15, alleged that the delegates’ list was allegedly concocted in Kogi Government House without following the due process specified in the Electoral Act.

Reacting, the state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, described the group as fake.

Fanwo said the “phantom” group was an “unholy congregation of Abuja-based pretentious members of the party, “who had no stake whatsoever in the Kogi State chapter of the APC,” adding that no ward in Kogi is located in Abuja.

The Commissioner, who responded to a letter purportedly sent by the lawyers of the group to the national secretariat of the party, in a statement on Friday, noted that the national headquarters of the party followed due process in the exercise.

“The constitution of our party is very clear on how congresses are conducted. The National Headquarters of our party followed the due process required as well as all constitutional requirements, processes and procedures.

“There is no ward in Kogi that is domiciled in Abuja. Therefore, those who wish to participate in the process should come to Kogi State.

“The congresses were held at the various wards across the state and delegates have been duly elected.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is only interested in a peaceful APC that follows the dictates of its constitution,” Fanwo added.

He commended the APC leadership for providing equal opportunities for all party members to participate in the congresses.