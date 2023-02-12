No funding challenge to AKK project, NNPCL committed to execution – Okwuosa

Dr. Emeka Okwuosa is an engineer who has cut a niche for himself in the oil and gas industry. He has channeled his engineering prowess into the construction of high-tech industrial facilities. Okwuosa superintends over a fleet of firms offering value-driven services in the nation’s economy. He serves as the Executive Chairman of Oilserv Limited, Frazimex Energy Services Limited, Frazimex Engineering Limited, Frazpower Limited and Frazoil Limited. He is also involved in the quest for solving global food insecurity through his company, Excel Farms Limited. Oilserv is currently at the forefront of the execution of the Ajeokuta, Kaduna, Kano,AKK, gas pipeline. In this interview with Ediri Ejoh, he speaks on several issues.

Your firm has been at the forefront of gas expansion in Nigeria. What is your assessment of the sector?

The oil and gas sector has come a long way and what it means is that we have a more robust industry now and far more participation of Nigerians across the board, which includes exploration and production, service delivery, financial services, and so on.

We have a more robust industry today than what we had previously and it continues to grow since the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development, NOGIC Act which drives the local content capacity building, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) which manages the local content activities.

I can say they have actually done a lot and are still doing more to build capacity. As you can see the capacities in the service industry have improved tremendously because the service industry is the most important in the oil and gas industry.

Enhancing the service industry is how you trickle down values in the industry to the economy of a country. So, a robust service industry means that a lot of the value is basically developing and operating oil and gas facilities, and having gas assets domiciled within the country. Remember, it’s not just about the ownership of these assets, it’s about the services rendered as you develop these assets and you keep running these assets.

So, we have come a long way. There is also a lot of participation of Nigerians in exploration and production which is the E & P sector of the country’s economy and it continues to grow. Of course, there are still some gaps in efficiency, gaps in the ability to deliver and especially local participants but there are reasons for these.

What it means, in essence, is that Nigerians have grown a lot and with the coming up of PIA, Petroleum Industry Act, which has been effective and ignited into law, it is been operationalize, you can now see us with an NNPC as transmitted to NNPC limited. With all these implications, there are also much more implications in operation than we have in the E & P industry as well as the service industry. So the bottom line is the industry is getting more robust as we are adapting to best practices and at the same time we are adapting to changes in the world reflected around Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements and that’s the way it is.

Currently, your major commitment is the AAK project. What is the situation presently? There are insinuations in some quarters that the AAK project is facing some financial challenges. Specifically, China, the main sponsor is said to have pulled out, what is the situation and how are you sourcing funds to complete the project and when is the job expected to be completed?

The AKK project is a very crucial project, very important, you may wish to know that the importance is underpinned by the fact that for us to develop as a country we need energy and the most abundant source of energy to Nigeria is gas and fortunately for us, we have a lot of gas reserves in the country.

For Nigeria, we have the energy but gas is meaningless if you cannot produce and transport it. Transportation of gas is the most important because you cannot store gas very much, you need to move gas from the point of production to the point of utilization and be able to match the availability of gas to the utilization of gas.

So AKK is a major part of the Nigerian gas master plan, the backbone of the transmission system of gas. As we speak, we have gone pretty far as the execution of the project is concerned. The AKK will be finalized this year and delivered this year as work is fully ongoing and we are working closely with NNPCL as the client to have it delivered.

The project is based on a build and transfers modern. What it means is that the funding has to come from a partner. China was approached, negotiations were made, and NNPCL and the Federal Government met all the conditions to be able to secure the loan for the project.

Unfortunately, as we speak, nothing has come out of that in terms of what China would bring. I am not in a position to state why, but all I can say is that all the requirements from us as a contractor from NNPCL as the owners of the project and from the government including the sovereign guarantee which the President signed and made available, everything needed by Nigeria was done.

But also I may wish to tell you that irrespective of that, NNPCL has moved in to make sure that funding does not create a problem for the project. NNPCL has been funding this project from inception to navigate the negative impact of the non-availability of funding from China.

As I said earlier, I am not in the position to say why the China funding was not materialized, it’s not because Nigeria failed to do what it ought to do in line with the requirements for the Chinese funding. We did all that should be done and the project is moving smoothly, as the project is not hampered much by the availability of financing from China. That is where we are currently and of course, in the future, we will see how it works.

Project completion target

As stated earlier, the project is going to be completed before the end of 2023, the project is ongoing and of course, we have had our fair share of setbacks, the most difficult was the COVID-19 period which impacted so much on the project.

If you recall, there was a total lockdown from March to September of 2020 that impacted the project and thereafter the restriction of movements and travels also affected the project. But having said that, the other impact came from the huge flooding that happened in the last raining season which cut off a lot of places where work was ongoing. It took about three months of flooding before we could resume work in some areas, we couldn’t have access until December last year because of the flood. That is it.

Also, we are not oblivious to the coming election and we know how it works in Nigeria, as we are doing everything possible so that there will be no impact of the election period on the successful project completion.

However, of course, we know a few days before the election we will not be able to work because of the restriction of movement so we are doing everything to mitigate it. So bearing all of these, the project will be delivered in 2023.

How can we utilize and maximize gas for our transition energy?

Well, it is said right that gas is what we call transition energy. Gas is in a position to enable us to meet some of the requirements of the framework of the environmental target. In sub-Saharan Africa and the developing world, you need gas to be able to develop because our needs are different from that of the developed world. With that, we have to adapt and that is why we are keeping in mind the requirements of the ESG targets.

What is your assessment of Nigeria’s commitment to gas industry expansion? What can the private sector do to encourage its growth?

Private sector involvement is key for any industrial development. Don’t forget that we have all decided that as far as the economy model is concerned that is what we are practicing in Nigeria.

What it means is that private participation has to be involved in the market, industrial development, and economic development which is how you build capacity.

The gas industry already has a lot of private participation from the building of the infrastructure to develop the capacity for utilization of this gas. What is the utilization? You are talking of gas-based industries of all sorts from a power plants to basic industries that use gas to fire the boilers to heat in and all of that. So, the bottom line is, private sector participation is making a lot of difference in capacity building and that will continue to make a whole lot of difference.

Nigeria today is seeing a lot of participation from the private sector in the gas industry and that will keep increasing in the seeable future.

Security remains key in the execution of pipeline infrastructure, how are you able to overcome this challenge?

Well, security challenges like many other challenges are things we have to live with as a country. Every country and any country has got one challenge and Nigeria is no different.

We cannot wish away the security challenges, of course, I am aware that the federal government, business operators, and individuals are all doing a lot to find a way out of these security challenges and we are hopeful that as we keep developing our democratic system we will overtime reduce the occurrence and incidence of this security issues bedeviling the country.

But as of today, we live with it and we have to find ways to mitigate it as well as find ways of living our lives irrespective of what I can call the setbacks of this occurrence.

So, in the industry, we have methods and ways to mitigate the issues by working with security agencies and stakeholders of all manners to be able to continue executing and delivering our project even with these constraints.

For us, it’s a problem that is already existing, but what I can say is that it is not stopping us from being positive and looking forward to making sure that we work to develop capacity in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

Don’t forget that in pipeline construction you are exposed a lot to these visas on the environment because you go through every inch of the space by building the pipeline which means you are exposed to everything, not only security but to all manner of issues. But we will deal with this because we have a methodology to work with.

On Subsidy and deregulation debacle, as an industry operator, how can we deal with this issue to grow the economy?

From an industry and economic perspective, it’s no brainier for us to know that what we term as a subsidy is unsustainable. It disturbs the demand phenomenon, creates cabals, and creates inefficiency. Make no mistake the facts remain that the less privileged are the responsibility of the government and everybody in the country, so it has to manage the country’s affairs in a way that will make life easier for its people who are at the lower ward of the economy.

But having said that it has to be done smartly, as subsidy is not the smart way of doing it and subsidy is not sustainable. You need to know that subsidy is consuming a lot of revenue for the country and making it impossible for the government’s good intentions and programs to materialize as well as reducing poverty.

Now, you find out why subsidy appears to help people who are at the lower level of the economy, the bottom line is that it is impacting them negatively. Another way to look at it is that the subsidy is mainly for petrol. AGO (otherwise diesel) is not subsidized. The question so much asked is who benefits from petrol in Nigeria? They are those who have cars. Anybody who owes a car is not poor and should be able to fuel the car.

The poor don’t drive cars. You may also make an argument that some of this PMS which is petrol is used to fuel some transportation systems but remember that it is not in a very large proportion.

A big proportion of mass movement vehicles like buses are powered by diesel and of course as the country moves forward some of the buses would be driven by electric systems. And so, the point is that processes can be put in place to reduce the rate of petrol-driven cars or vehicles for transportation while encouraging the use of electric, gas and diesel.

In that way, you will find out that the petrol that is being used will be channeled for private transportation. However, when we get to that level, I don’t see why there should be a subsidy. If you look at the budget for this year’s subsidy plan, the money used for subsidy will almost wipe out our entire revenue generated from the oil and gas activities. Who is losing, the answer is Nigeria because we want to help and lose as well.

For me, the subsidy should be quickly removed but a mitigation system must be put in place and made in the short term to lessen the impact of those of the lower level of the economy. For the long term, we need to take action to make sure we are utilizing energy as against what we are doing in terms of transportation.

How did you receive the news of your nomination as Vanguard Business Man of the year. How would the award propel your to do more in your contribution to the economic growth of the country?

I am quite happy that Vanguard deemed me qualified for the nomination as Vanguard Energy Icon. I believe it is a recognition of my contribution to participating in the oil and gas industry, especially in building capacity across the board.

The system I have built has a very strong management efficiency. We have an employee base of close to two thousand people and we contribute a lot to the national economy in many ways. Of course, am not talking about our vendors and community and many stakeholders. What is important is that all these sum up the means of developing our country Nigeria.

As such, I am happy about this and all I will say is that it gives me more impetus to continue to work hard in developing these capacities and building up our capacities in the oil and gas industry to make Nigeria better. I would say I am happy to receive the honour as I never expected it.

You’re known to have been doing great things through your philanthropic arm, what is the reaction behind your philanthropy?

My philanthropic activities all underpin who I am as a person and my upbringing. I come from a family that has a strong family system and have done so much at various levels. They have encouraged philanthropic activities which I imbibed.

My parents helped communities, helped people and like to impact positively on those around them and so that underpins my attitude as a person.

Having said that, I set up Sir Emeka Okwuosa’s Foundation to be able to carry out philanthropic activities in a much organized manner. We have been involved in education since we started by offering a scholarship at all levels from Primary to Secondary down to University both in Nigeria and Overseas.

We have also built a convent girl secondary school, the population of this school is more than three hundred and they are increasing. As of now, I think they are about four hundred in this session and they are increasing as we look forward to about six hundred and seven hundred.

This will make a huge difference in the girl child education as well as providing quality education for the younger generation which will help develop the capacity for tomorrow to have future leaders that are well educated.

Also, we have been involved in the development of infrastructure within our immediate community in Anambra State and beyond. We built roads and drainage systems; we have built an erosion control system; we have built town halls to help in communication to people for better communication as we have gone ahead to undertake some projects that have completely impacted positively on the lives of people.

We have also built a water delivery system, drilled boreholes and installed a huge amount of storage system, reticulation of this water to homes to be able to have clean water made available to local people.

Finally, we have set up and built a hospital. It is a cardiologist’s hospital. This hospital is the first of its kind in the area and I’m talking of the South-East, Nigeria. Its state-of-the-art facilities and we are managing it with the support of a foundation that is based in Texas in the US.

The hospital was opened for operation in May last year. We had a medical program where 25 open hearts Surgery were executed and a few others catheterize, it is called catheterization. Catheterization procedures and acts were executed, and 25 open heart surgeries were specialized as procedures that are pediatric cardiology procedures.

So what we have achieved has not been done in Nigeria and the reason why we are saying this is because it is known to us that generally, in a whole year, you need to do more than 50 open heart surgeries in Nigeria across the various hospitals that have the capacity.

But here, within ten days we did 25 and you may wish to know that all these individuals that had the operation done did not pay anything as it was free and we had 100 percent successful surgeries. They are still following up for a medical check-up.

What we have done at our foundation is to have a medical delivery system that will impact positively the health of people, individuals and the country at large. So, it goes to add to our philanthropic activities and the model of what we have in mind. It gives me joy and I hope we will be in a position to continue to do more and impact positively on the lives of people.