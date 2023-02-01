By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian street singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reacted to TG Omori’s request to direct a music video for him.

This is coming after TG Omori’s Tuesday concession to the musician’s requests following repeated daily attacks on social media.

He requested a song from Portable so that he could make the video, but he did not specify if it would be free or if the $50,000 cost would be waived.

In response to the proposal, the pair started an Instagram live session on Wednesday.

Portable bemoaned TG Omori’s excessive costs and accused the director of once again disliking him.

He then jokingly warned TG Omori not to travel to Lekki or Sango for fear for his safety because a fight would likely break out if they met.

In response, TG Omori clarified that it wasn’t personal and that his main goal is to make money.

The pair’s disagreement did not end there, on Tuesday, as Portable dragged TG Omori, for sidelining his friend Asake and diverting his attention to Seyi Vibez.

He also spoke on fake love in the industry as he lambastes TG Omori and Seyi Vibez.

In his words: “Change pattern make dem no see you finish. Na so TG Omori see Asake finish. Na him dey shoot video for Asake o before you know, he see say Seyi Vibez trend, he run go meet Seyi Vibez wey dey copy Asake.

”No be Asake pattern Seyi Vibez dey do? No love in the city. Dem no see my fake do, copy copy. Sing your own pattern, me I gat my own pattern. Why dem dey do that thing? Fake love dey industry.”