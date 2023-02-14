No cause for concern on NYSC members’ safety — Ahmed

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, says there is no cause for concern on the safety of NYSC members that will participate in the general elections.

According to him, adequate security has been provided for all personnel, including the NYSC members, that are involved in the elections.

Ahmed spoke at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch “A” Stream I Orientation Course in Paiko community of Paikoro Local Government Areas of Niger.



He explained that the scheme had discussed with the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies on the provision of sufficient security.



“They have assured the scheme that everything had been put in place to ensure security and general welfare of the NYSC members.

“We are in constant liaison with security agencies and critical stakeholders with a view to ensuring safety well as addressing other essential needs of corps members.



“We are committed to making adequate provision for security and general welfare with the policy thrust of my administration,” he said.



He enjoined the members to be security conscious at all times and avoid acts that could endanger their lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places and acceptance of car ride and gifts from strangers.



He advised the NYSC members to be wary of acts that would portray the scheme in bad light such as drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime, fraud and spreading of fake news.



The director-general, however, urged the members to accept their postings in good faith and perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws, urging them to integrate into their host communities with respect to their culture.



“You must desist from meddling in the local politics of your host communities, rather, you should come up with community development service projects that will uplift the living standard of the host communities,” he advised.



He appealed to employers to always accept corps members posted to them and make necessary provision for their welfare as well as mentor them to develop their potential.



Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Mahmud Taura, the NYSC Coordinator in Niger, said that 1,090 corps members were registered during the 2023 Batch “A” Stream I Orientation Course, adding that the corps members exhibited high sense of discipline.



Taura said that a renewed appeal was made to the state government of which they assured the scheme that before the end of tenure of the present administration, key requirements in the camp would be provided.