NNPP’s Badmus storm Abeokuta South, vow to eradicate poverty

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has continued its consolidation drive in Ogun State, onward victory at the 2023 general election.

The latest spot was Abeokuta South, where the party’s campaign train made a stopover and was led by Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and on the entourage was the Senatorial Candidate for Abeokuta South, Hon Kehinde Teluwo, as well as Abeokuta South House of Assembly candidate, Hon Kilamuwaye Oladayo Badmus, as well as other important dignitaries of the party from some wards.

The events provided an opportunity for Ajadi and the other candidates to reel out the party’s manifesto, from the governorship down to the grassroots.



These bordered on complete welfare benefits for the people which included the promise of regular electricity, and capture of neighborhoods that do not have access to it yet; pipe-borne water, rural and feeder roads, employment creation for youths, poverty eradication and skill empowerment for women, as well as settlement of pensions and gratuities for all categories of workers in the state’s workforce.



The candidates at different points underscored the commitment of an NNPP-led government in the state to a total overhaul of the welfare mechanism of the people, the full exploitation of the natural resources of the state, and the placing of Ogun state as truly a leading state in the nation.



The candidates appreciated the nationalists of Ogun origin that had played their part before now, to lifting the state to its current enviable position saying they would not be forgotten by an NNPP-led government in the state.



“It is our point agenda, to find a place for respected fathers and mothers of the state, especially those of them who have held important national and international positions before now, so that we can benefit from their wealth of experience and wisdom”, Ajadi said.



According to him, a state which had produced former heads of state, and other reputable senators, technocrats, entrepreneurs, etc should indeed take the lead in other areas of importance.



“We want to place it on record, that such people have a place in an NNPP-led government in Ogun State.

“We need their experience, their contacts, their wisdom to take this state further, we thank them for what they had done in the past, and we implore them to continue to lend their support, especially now that the state would be going into the election”.



Ajadi reiterated that the issue of pensions and gratuities would be decisively and promptly visited once the NNPP forms the government in the state, with the same vigour that rural electrification, roads, and other amenities would be tackled following a marshal development plan.



The governorship candidate also promised a three-time water supply weekly to Emere Ward 4 in Abule Elesu, Abeokuta South Ogun State.