NNPP’s Ajadi meets labour unions, rolls out plans for Ogun

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) was on Thursday hosted at a town hall meeting by the organised Labour Unions in Abeokuta.

The town hall meeting which is an initiative of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) provided for him to share with the Ogun people what he has in store for them upon becoming the governor of the state.

Ajadi, who was accompanied by members of his campaign and media team, harped on some key areas of priority upon becoming governor of the state.

He listed these to include the issue of workers’ gratuity, electricity, road security, local government autonomy, women’s inclusiveness and the promotion of agriculture amongst others.

He was particularly embittered that workers after giving their best in time and energy to the state, are left to languish in suffering with their gratuities and pensions unpaid.

He promised to clear the outstanding within a short time of coming into the office and implementing a policy of not owing workers in the state.

On the deplorable state of infrastructure in the state, Ajadi lamented that it had become a common sight in the state, saying that his administration would implement a marshal plan aimed at fixing existing bad roads, and building new ones.

He said this was part of the grand operation no potholes programme of the administration, which would begin in earnest after the elections.

According to him, his administration would partner with like-minded organisations and countries towards providing durable electricity to the state on a mutually beneficial basis in such a way that it would boost economic development.

Ajadi also harped on providing support for the Ogun people to explore the opportunities that abound in the agriculture value chain, saying it would boost food production and fight poverty and crime.

He said his administration would combat the above through a policy of One Local Government One Product.

His deputy, Alhaja Shakirat Idris Arowolo took up from there, speaking about the women empowerment initiative of the administration, anchored on free access to micro-credits and a supportive entrepreneurship programme in pursuit of the NNPP gender sensitivity initiative.

She said a reasonable percentage of key positions would be reserved for Ogun women by affirmation, in demonstration of the party’s policy of inclusiveness.

Before Ajadi took the podium, representatives of the two unions, Comrade Akeem Lasisi and Comrade Hakeem Balogun representing the two unions respectively had extolled Nigerian workers recalling their long-standing commitment to productivity and defending the interest of the generality of Nigerian workers.

They said the forum has become necessary for finding what candidates of the political parties had for Nigerian workers particularly and the manifestos generally, as a benchmark of assessment beyond the elections.

Earlier, the NNPP chairman in Ogun State, Comrade Oginni Sunday Olaposi had taken time to educate the forum on the history of the party in the state, establishing the point that it is divine.

He added that the coming of Ajadi to the party, was additional confirmation of a divine hand on the party, imploring the Ogun electorate to key into the party, which he said was ready to deliver to their laps the dividends of democracy.