NNPP the party to change Nigeria’s fortune – Idahosa

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Bishop Isaac Idahosa has said that of all the political parties in the country, only the NNPP has the blueprint to change the fortunes of Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City on Thursday, Idahosa said his party has the capacity to improve “security, better health care sector, infrastructural development, youth empowerment and improved education.”

Idahosa said his principal, Rabiu Kwakwanso has the experience to deliver the country from its current comatose state, noting that Nigerians need a country that works for everyone.

He said, “The elections are here. I will call on everyone to go out on Saturday and vote.

“Dont allow your conscience to be bought with material things as what you do on election day will affect you for the next four years. Eschew violence and don’t let anyone intimidate you at the polling station,” he added.

Idahosa stated that the party would increase the size of the military and the Nigeria Police and provide top notch technology that would help the fight against insurgency as well as secure lives and property.

He said that the NNPP would encourage local production of goods that would be of benefit to the people and the economy, noting that peace, justice and prosperity would be guaranteed.