NNPP raises N511m for Kwankwaso, others campaign in Kano

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Kano State Campaign Council of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP said the party has raised a total sum of N511 million fund its campaigns and other election logistics in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

The Chief Spokesperson of the NNPP Campaign Council, Sanusi Bature Tofa, in a statement on Monday, shortly after the party’s fundraising dinner held on Sunday night in Kano said Dr Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, Alhaji Sani Muhammad Hotoro, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad Danfaranshi, and Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, were on the list of the highest donors.

According to the statement, the Chairman of NNPP Kano 2023 Fundraising Committee, Hon. Dr Sulaiman Sumaila, who read the donation outcome last night, expressed his surprise and gratitude over the massive support received.

He noted that it is a clear testimony that the Kano people are tired of both APC and PDP, adding that the donation would be used to support the campaign and election logistics.

The statement quoted the NNPP gubernatorial candidate Engr. Abba K Yusuf as saying that the overwhelming support he enjoys is a testimony to the fact that the good people of Kano are in need of a new crop of leadership both at the state and national levels.

Yusuf reassured his commitment to championing inclusive leadership where every citizen and resident of Kano state would be given the opportunity to enjoy the best practices of good governance.

The statement further disclosed the words of the NNPP presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who said in his keynote address said that Nigeria is at the crossroad and that the electorates are provided with multiple options, the good, the bad and the ugly.

Kwankwaso said the voters are getting wiser by the day and that their decision to vote for the NNPP is the only solution to the country’s predicament.

Also, the Chief Launcher Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, who is also a serving member of the Federal House of Representatives for Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado and Tofa Federal constituency donated the sum of fifty million nairas.

Jobe, who hails from Governor Ganduje’s constituency and is currently running against the governor’s son, described Sen. Kwankwaso’s political sagacity as second to none among Nigeria’s high-ranking politicians. He further accused governor Ganduje of not empowering the people of his constituency.

The statement highlighted other major donors including Dr Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa who contributed 25 million Naira, Alh. Sani Muhammad Hotoro, 20 million Naira, Alh. Nasiru Muhammad Danfaranshi, 20 million naira, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, 10 million naira, Hon. Badamasi Ayuba, 10 million Naira among many others.