Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent ear surgery, lawyer cries out

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Biodun Busari

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu needs to urgently undergo an ear surgery, according to his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Ejiofor said Kanu’s left ear “was badly impaired on account of the torture he received in the hands of his abductors in Kenya.”

The lawyer made this known in a statement following his recent visit alongside other lawyers to the detained IPOB leader in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

He also berated the federal government for its swift compliance with the interim decision of the Supreme Court on cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, but failed to accept courts’ orders that have ruled in Kanu’s favour.

“It is to be noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria was quick to comply with the interim decision of the Supreme Court concerning the CBN monetary policy.

“While the same government has blatantly refused to obey judgements of its own courts of competent jurisdiction, particularly the judgment of the Appeal Court which discharged Onyendu and prohibited his further detention and trial.

“And the judgment of the Federal High Court Umuahia which ordered for the unconditional release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This clearly supports the notion that some are considered less entitled to justice, in the Nigerian society,” the statement partly read.

“It is disheartening to note that there is no remarkable improvement in Kanu’s health condition,” it added.

It further read, “Kanu complained that the DSS remained adamant and refused to adhere to the medical opinion of their own doctor, who stressed that Kanu needs to undergo an urgent ear surgery to salvage whatever is left of his left ear, which was badly impaired on account of the torture he received in the hands of his abductors in Kenya.

“Kanu lamented that over a month ago, he wrote out the beverages and other items including soap, that he needed; and he was informed that the approval of the Director of Operations needed to be obtained before same could be provided for him. Unfortunately, the said items are yet to be provided for Kanu.

“More so, Kanu stated that he was not given any breakfast today (Thursday). He was only provided with a salty meal shortly before the visit, and he was constrained to eat part of it to enable him to take his medication.

“Unfortunately, Kanu is kept in solitary confinement where he is unable to personally respond to the retinue of lies being sold to the unsuspecting public by the DSS.

“It is reasonable to believe that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being treated so shabbily because his oppressors expect his followers, upon reading/hearing of his condition and shabby treatment to violently revolt, thereby playing into the hands of the sponsored marauders presently running rampage in our land.”

Ejiofor, however, disclosed that Kanu urged his supporters to “remain focused, ceaselessly pray for him, and remain undivided in your peaceful solidarity.”