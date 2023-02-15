NMDPRA to sanction petrol marketers over fire outbreaks

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Any petroleum product marketer that fails to report a fire outbreak in their premises within 24 hours of such incidents would face stiff penalties, the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, has threatened.

The agency in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday, said erring marketers could be liable to sanctions ranging from fines to suspension of operation/revocation of license.

The statement said the Director, Health, Safety Environment and Community (HSEC) department of the Authority, Nsikak Bassey, who handed down the directive during a meeting with the safety team of NNPCL Retails, added that reports of such incidents must reach the Authority Chief Executive, Engr Farouk Ahmed within 48 hours.

According to him, “In our effort at preventing fire outbreaks within petrol products’ filling stations across the country, the Authority expects timely reporting of incidents to the nearest NMDPRA office within 24 hours and the Authority Chief Executive within 48 hours. Managements of stations must refrain from tampering with evidence after incidents and must develop and strictly implement Standard Operating Procedures for all operations such as discharging and dispensing. They must also provide adequate firefighting equipment for all facilities as well as enlist staff in MISTDO training.”

He also explained that operators of facilities must ensure integrity tests are conducted on Underground Storage Tanks (USTs) as enshrined in Environmental Guidelines and Standards for the Petroleum Industry in Nigeria (EGASPIN) 2018.

The director charged the NNPCL Retails to ensure it ascertains the integrity status of a facility before takeover or acquisition.

Bassey revealed that the NNPC retail contributed 18 percent of incidents in the past three years to operational hazards and also contributed 14 percent of incidents in 2022 alone and second highest number of incidents in 2022 and 2023

Generally, Bassey stated that there is a widespread non-reporting of incidents by operators.