The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and sunshine from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted thick dust haze on Thursday over the Northern region throughout the forecast period.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions with sunny intervals are expected over the North Central region.

It, however, forecast moderate dust haze over Plateau, Niger and Federal Capital Territory throughout the forecast period.

NiMet anticipated partly cloudy conditions over the Inland cities of the South and coastal cities in the morning hours.

It envisaged prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States later in the day.

“On Friday, moderate dust haze condition with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km is anticipated over the Northern region during the forecast period.

“Cloudy conditions with sunny intervals are expected over the North Central region however, there are prospects of moderate dust haze over Plateau, Niger and Federal Capital Territory throughout the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over the inland cities of the South and coastal areas during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa and Delta States in the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

The agency predicted slight dust haze condition on Saturday over the northern region during the forecast period.

It forecast partly cloudy conditions with sunny intervals over the North Central cities during the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over the inland cities of the South and coastal cities with chances of morning thunderstorms over Cross River and River States.

“In the afternoon/evening period, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Abia, Ondo, Edo, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States,” it said.

According to NiMet, all Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

NiMet urged citizens to switch off and disconnect electronics from power supply to avoid damages that could occur as a result of lightning flash at places where thunderstorms were expected