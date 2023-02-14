Nigeria’s security threatened by politicians — AANISS raises alarm

.

ABUJA

ELEVEN Days before the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies, AANISS raised the alarm that the nation’s security was being threatened by political gladiators and their supporters with unwholesome verbal and physical assaults.

The body, with members drawn from the Military, the Police, intelligence and other strategic regulatory agencies of government which condemned in very strong terms, actions of the politicians ahead of the February 25th election, has also warned that some politicians are working hard to destroy Nigeria’s common patrimony, saying that people should be alive in order to be able to vote.

Addressing Journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, the President of AANISS, Barrister Mike Ejiofor alleged that even though the currency redesign and cashless policy may have good intentions, some Politicians have hijacked the new currency ahead of the election in order to buy votes, asking the security agencies to as a matter of urgency go after the politicians against the backdrop that the action has brought a lot of hardship and suffering to the people of Nigeria.

He said, “The security situation in Nigeria is now precarious, everyone can attest to that, cause of these problems are our politicians who are inciting the people with the way they have been making inflammatory statements is very wrong and alarming. We felt it is our responsibility as major Stakeholders in the affairs of Nigeria to caution our politicians on their conduct. We should warn our politicians because if they destroy the country, we have nowhere to run to.”

In his speech, the AANISS President said, “I am delighted to address you on behalf of the AANISS. The AANISS is an association of graduates of the National Institute for Security Studies, who are drawn from the Military, the Police, intelligence and other strategic regulatory agencies of government.

“In a time like this in a nation’s life, when her essence, as well as her collective patrimony, is being threatened by some political gladiators, it is most desirable and appropriate that good-spirited and patriotic Nigerians, individuals and groups must speak out through constructive advice and caution with a view to assuaging frayed nerves as well as assisting our security agencies in bringing the situation under control. As a group of security professionals and major stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we will not sit down, fold our hands and watch some politicians and some undemocratic groups in their activities destroy our common patrimony. Incidentally, today is Lovers’ Day, so let us continue to preach love for one another and our country Nigeria.

“The Executive members of AANISS led by my humble self, Barr Mike Ejiofor fsi, having studied the recent unfolding political and security climate in our dear country, especially with regards to the electioneering campaigns and the upcoming general elections, hereby address this press conference in order to put on record our position on the aforementioned issues.

“We, therefore, wish to state as follows, That we condemn in strong terms, without having to list in detail such incidents because they are in the public domain, the unwholesome verbal and physical assaults by some political gladiators and their supporters that have characterised the electioneering campaigns in recent times.

“After twenty-three years of unbroken democracy, it is disheartening that some politicians approach campaigns and elections in such uncivilised and unpatriotic manner, by making incendiary, inciting and inflammatory comments.

“That security agencies with all their critical stakeholders step up efforts, by bringing such unpatriotic elements, whose activities have the tendencies to threaten the conduct of the elections to book. While commending these agencies that have put their lives and those of their family members on the line in defence of our collective wellbeing, we urge them to emplace more robust measures with a view to stemming this evil tide to avoid escalation of its associated consequences.

“That the AANISS expresses confidence in INEC’s preparedness to conduct free, fair and credible elections, despite a series of attacks on its personnel and facilities. We, therefore, call on the general public, as compatriots, to support INEC, while also urging the organization not to think that its arrangements are foolproof but rather, to remain open to helpful comments from Nigerians

as some of such comments could be very helpful in achieving its set objectives. INEC should also endeavour to do more to ensure that elections are won at the polls and not at the court, due to technicalities.

“On vote buying and selling, AANISS reminds us as Nigerians that there are consequences for our choices. We either collect money and mortgage our future or vote our consciences for the good of our children and generations yet unborn.

“We support the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government. However, the CBN should endeavour to make the new money available to members of the public to ameliorate the suffering of the people. At least, people should be alive in order to be able to vote.

” Finally, in the words of former President Goodluck Ebele JONATHAN (GCFR), we wish to plead with politicians and remind them that their election into political offices is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. This nation is a great country with great potential. Let us therefore vote and not fight to enthrone and consolidate our democratic ideals.”

When asked about the effect of the new currency policy, Ejiofor said, “Our worry as an association is that this law has brought a lot of hardship. The government must make sure that the system is seem less, make sure there are enough new notes to circulate for everyone as well.”