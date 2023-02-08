Nigeria’s postal service revenue falls 22% to N3.6bn



By Elizabeth Adegbesan



THE revenue generated by the Nigerian Postal Service, NPS, dropped year-on-year, YoY, to N3.63 billion in 2021, from N4.65 billion recorded in 2020, indicating a decline of 22 per cent.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this yesterday in its Postal Service Data for 2021, noting that EMS/Speed post generated the highest income of N1.27 billion, representing 35.14 percent of total revenue generated for the year.





The NBS stated: “The Nigerian Postal Service earned N3.63 billion in 2021, lower than the revenue in 2020 by 22.79 percent. EMS/Speedpost generated the highest income with N1.27 billion, representing 35.14 percent of the total revenue generated for the year.





“This was followed by Parcel clearance/delivery fee with N689.12 million, and Nigerian Postal Service , NIPOST Premises/Space with N299.66 million, representing 18.96 percent and 8.25 percent respectively.





“In addition, the agency handled a total of 17,656,768 mails domestically and internationally in 2021. About 8,111,461 mails were handled domestically, representing 45.94 percent of the total mails, while 1,040,461 mails were dispatched abroad, representing 5.89 percent of the total mails.





“However, 8,504,846 mails were received from abroad and delivered in Nigeria, representing 48. 17 percent of the total mails handled in the year. Also, in 2021, the number of Post Offices in Nigeria stood at 2,794.”





The Postmaster General/CEO, Hon Sunday Adepoju, could not be reached for comments yesterday.





But in a report obtained from its website, the agency expressed commitment to continued service delivery, targeted at meeting needs and enhancing revenue.