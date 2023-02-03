Nigeria’s full of possibilities – Carredano, La Liga Global Manager, Africa

By Jacob Ajom

The Spanish football league the La Liga (Campeonato Nacional de Liga de Primera División), has existed since 1929. The first division is called Primera División (which is commonly referred to as La Liga), while the second is called Segunda División. Since 1997, 20 clubs participate in the top league of the La Liga.

Protagonists of the La Liga would easily tell you the Spanish topflight is about the best football league in the world. And one cannot fault them. Spanish champions Real Madrid with 14 European titles are serial winners of the European Champions League. Barcelona too have made a very impressive mark in Europe’s best club competition. Apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona, Spanish teams like Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Villarreal among others have made very deep impression among Nigerians and indeed Africans in general. Growing from its strength on the pitch the La Liga have sold the Spanish brand of football to the rest of the world.

Contented with the successes recorded by its teams in Spain and in Europe, the La Liga launched an international project in 2016 aimed at propagating its football concept and philosophy to the rest of the world. This resulted in the establishment of exchange programmes with various football associations in different parts of the world.

Patricia Irisarri Carredano, La Liga Global Manager Africa who was on a working visit to Nigeria told this reporter in Lagos during the week that at inception, 50 delegates were sent to different countries to market the La Liga culture and its success story. “We are very happy with the results,” she remarked. “Right now, we are trying to see which markets we have to focus on. Obviously, Nigeria is one of our principal markets, not only in Africa but around the world. I believe it (Nigeria) has huge possibilities with a lot of stakeholders, a lot of partners and a lot of licenses. Our delegates here, Desmond and Ayo as country manager, with the special relationships they have developed with country manager in South Africa they have done a lot in selling the project of La Liga and everything.”

She said that La Liga has grown to over 300 million in audiences across the world, including Nigeria, adding that the impact of La Liga here(in Nigeria) is amazing. She also expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria for making the project a success.

Chijii

But she made all to understand that La Liga was not an all-men affair. The desire to attract the girl child to football is the driving force behind their commitment to Africa and Nigeria in particular. “Women’s football is what we are trying to get into right now. Last year, there was a football programme which had about 800 girls in attendance. It was amazing because women between ages 15 and 38 participated in the programme and the impact was tremendous. We want to keep on doing that.”

However, Carredano was quick to correct the impression that the focus was only on women. “That is not the idea,” she quipped, pointing out that “the focus is on equality. What we are doing is to tell the youth the importance of giving equal opportunity to both men and women; making an impact on the youths by not only bringing these Nigerian players to clubs in Spain but actually providing them with quality education. That is because without education it is very difficult to attain positive growth. So what our delegates are doing here is very amazing.”

She would not boast that La Liga has achieved the target it set out for in Africa yet. “No. I can only say we are starting to achieve it because we still have a long way to go. I can’t say we have already done our work because Nigeria is a country with so much to do and we have so many opportunities we will keep on exploring.”

The major problem the La Liga chief admitted was prevalent in Nigeria is the level of poverty, yet she loves the people as hardworking and ready to learn and grow. “We are starting to understand these peculiarities and adapting fast. We know these problems are not insurmountable to La Liga.”

The target, she said is “to keep on growing and continue attracting more African players to the La Liga, make our fan base grow, make the audiences grow. Obviously, we are the best league in the world not only because of the diversity of our players but because of the fans. The fans make La Liga. It is important to know that without the fans we will not be here. We want to say thank you to all our fans.”

On his part, La Liga country manager Nigeria and Ghana, Desmond Chiji said he was pleased with the strides the project attained last year, adding that it promises to be more exciting this new year. “We are expecting a lot of new exciting things; new initiatives, new technologies and advanced preparations for the new season and combined our efforts with our broadcast partners to ensure every one gets to enjoy the season as it unfolds.”

Looking back, Chiji said, “2022 was a fantastic year as we launched a new programme: the La Liga African MVP which is a wonderful way of connecting African players who are in the La Liga with their fans back in Africa and engage the fans to show that African players too are important to La Liga. What we achieved with this programme was that it reached like 718 million people out of which 9.8 million voted and we had about 33,000 registered.

“We also launched our own TV show propounding the African story told by Africans themselves.”

He said his office is also discussing with the Nigeria Football Federation on how they can build on the successes recorded in the NPFL-La Liga U15 Youth Promies League held last year. Grassroots projects are very dear to us because we believe in developing talents in their localities so that when they get the opportunity to go to Spain, they will be well prepared.

He revealed that the exchange programme between the La Liga and the NPFL which was disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic, will be revived. On the whole, Chiji was happy with the progress made so far.