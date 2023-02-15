Nigeria’s events industry has contributed significantly to GDP – Omozele

An event professional, and CEO of Wow Events, Omozele Olotu, has commended the performance of Nigeria Events Industry, saying it has among other things contributed significantly to the GDP of the country.

Omozele who who stated this in Lagos asserted that Nigeria’s event industry has come a long way in the past few years, evolving from a niche market to a thriving industry that plays a significant role in the country’s economy.

“There’s no doubt that in the last few years till date, the industry has continued to grow rapidly and attract international recognition, becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for corporate and social events.”

According to her, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the industry is the increasing demand for events and the willingness of business organizations and individuals to invest in creating memorable experiences.

She said: “The rise of social media has also played a significant role in promoting events and showcasing the exceptional creativity and innovation of Nigerian event professionals.”

The diversity of events in Nigeria is also impressive, with a wide range of options available to meet the needs and preferences of different audiences. From large-scale international conferences and exhibitions to intimate weddings and birthday celebrations, there is something for everyone.”

The Wow Event boss opined that the Nigerian government and other state agencies have also shown its support for the event industry by providing incentives and resources to help the industry grow even though there’s much the industry still demands.

“The establishment of event venues, such as the Eko Hotel and Convention Centre and the Landmark Centre, has also played a significant role in providing the infrastructure needed to host events.”

Speaking about what more can be done to improve the fast growing industry, she added :”The industry is not without its challenges. One of the biggest challenges facing the industry is the lack of a clear regulatory framework and the absence of professional standards. This has led to a fragmented industry that often lacks consistency and quality.

“Another challenge is the limited access to funding, which has made it difficult for many event professionals to grow and expand their businesses. This has led to a shortage of event professionals with the necessary skills and expertise to deliver high-quality events.”

The expert believes that despite these challenges, the future of the Nigerian event industry looks bright with a growing economy, increasing demand for events, and the support of the government, the industry is poised for even greater growth in the years to come.

The expert also stressed the need for industry professionals to build very good support system as she enjoyed from her husband and Chairman of the Wow, brand Kola Olotu, saying the event business without the right support system can lead to frustration.

Concluding, Omozele, pointed that the Nigerian event industry has come a long way in the past few years and continues to show great potential for growth and development.

“With the support of the government, relevant agencies and the commitment of every event professional to deliver high-quality events, the industry is poised to make a significant contribution to the country’s economy and reputation as a leading destination for events,” she noted.