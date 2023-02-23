Nigeria’s economy’ ll experience holistic dev’t with Obi — Democratic Leadership

By Ezra Ukanwa

FEW days to the 2033 presidential election, a civil society organisation, Democratic Leadership, DL, has said the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, will holistically improve the nation’s economic sector, if he emerges as Nigeria’s next president.

The group noted that Peter Obi has convincingly and adequately disclosed how he would make Nigeria great again.

The convener, Democratic Leadership, Dr Ray Onwuelo, who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, also current spate of hardship across Nigeria, has left Nigerians desiring drastic change.

He stressed that the Buhari-led administration has frustrated the lives of Nigerians, leaving them with dashed hopes, as many are unable to cater for their daily lives.

His words: “I urge every one of us to make time on Saturday morning 25th Feb 2023, to go to our various polling stations, vote for a candidate of our choice, and safeguard our votes.

“Please make every effort to vote. There is so much hardship in the country and it is left for us to decide through our votes who we want to lead us in the coming years. I do not have to attempt at this stage to convince you who to vote for because I know you will also wish a better Nigeria,” he said.

He alleged that career politicians in the guise of leaders have perfected the art of dealing with the people to such an extent that there is a continuance of their stronghold on power.

“The Nigerian variant at the presidential elections is a model of special complex imputations. At the centre of this is high-level deceit fuelled by widened corruption and ruthless interests.

“The rest of us Nigerians are both the tools and victims in this treacherous game of inescapable attack.

“The resultant suffering is of such proportion and without any relief in sight that we all resign to our fate as ordained by our creator,” he said.

He said the moment Peter Obi extricated himself and declared to aspire to the highest political position independent of these power brokers, the masses saw a viable alternative in the making.

“Some were of the opinion that the ruling class will not allow him to emerge.

“Some insisted that he can’t be a force. Some swore it is not yet time for people like him. These so-called leaders wrote him off as a paperweight and concluded that his candidacy was dead on arrival. The momentum of the Obi movement that followed came as a shock to them.

“But they did not really know Mr. Obi. Those who know him well urged him on, praying he steps into the ring but he was cautious, consulting, and calculating. They know how very good he is.

“They know he has done it before in many positions of authority including the eight years he was governor of Anambra State,” he added.