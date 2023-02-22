Nigerians’ll be free from Buhari’s 8 years of hardship — PDP

.

— Let’s not miss the opportunity to dislodge APC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Former Vice Chairman and Zonal Liaison Desk Officer, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Dr Eddy Olafeso, has said that the outcome of the Saturday election would free Nigerians from the ruling All Progressive Congress, eight years of hardship and hopelessness.

Olafeso, said this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him ” ln Nigeria, our lives have gone from bad to worst. I never imagine in my entire life that the country can be like this. They have buried our country. And we have to let them know, we have to tell them, let our people go

“Our lives are like the lives the Israelites lived in Egypt. APC must let our people go. I will tell you the reasons, the economy has gone south, and people living in IDP, the number rises every day, and the number of children out of school has gone to 3,000,000.

“Do your fact-check, every human index of development, none has been part of Nigeria within the last 7 years. They have destroyed our sensitivity to negative reports.

“In Nigeria, people are being killed for no reason. A driver killed his boss, wife and child, wiping out his generation. It doesn’t matter how these young children get money.

“They call it Yahoo -Yahoo, they are celebrated. When they get to every venue, they are the reign of the moment. We can’t just leave Nigeria to continue to drift like this.

“I looked around and I see that if care is not taken and the truth is not told, we all will be victims. Now, the country is not free any more. People are kidnapped and disappeared. Nobody asks questions.

“Herdsmen come in and around destroying people’s means of livelihood. I was one of the victims and I am still leaking my wound.

“When I saw the 30 hectares of land that I put together for one and half years being plundered with cows taking over my farms and the bastards, illiterates, and idiots even uprooted my cassava to feed their cows without thinking about me. That’s cruelty at its highest definition. Yet society permits it.

“So, going back to what I have said, these people (APC) must let our people go. The event of the last few weeks is enough for all of you to be on the rampage.

“The party in government fighting the government they put in place. Taking each other to court and coming from the court to the public domain, creating havoc.

Olafeso said the PDP is ready for a new beginning, adding that true leadership has nothing to do with tribes.

“I want to tell you that the Peoples Democratic Party is ready for a new beginning. By the 25th of February, by the grace of God, we will try, we will triumph. Our debt profile rose with nothing to show for it. It’s about $40b now.

“So this election is not about the tribe. It’s not about “Yoruba lokan or emilokan”. In all honesty, se Yoruba lokan ni? The southeast is yet to produce a president since the coup era and ditto the northeast.

” The history of our party (PDP) is not the history of APC. No nation has ever developed under the sick mentality that when you share power by the tribe that there will be cohesion and unity in a nation.

“When you see an ailing old man, missing his words, stumbling and falling everywhere and you think that is when Nigeria will be led out of its problems, it means something is wrong with all of us. Leadership is not about tribe. Our choice of Waziri is born out of our knowledge of him.

Olafeso, who lamented the bad state of the economy, which he said has had a negative effect on the cost of living and price of goods across the country, however, said the APC had no solution to the woes bedevilling the country hence the need to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “We must dislodge APC in this country, APC is unknown to modern politics.

“Having gone through all the faces, it is for us to consulate, consolidate and work for our candidate, we will work so hard to defeat APC come February 25th presidential election in this country.”

On the chances of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, the PDP chieftain said “I found it very interesting that he has been able to come this far and what we are actually clamouring is that may the best candidate wins come Saturday.

“Politics requires a lot of structure, people, money and others. Our party contribute money from the units to the states, now who does that for Labour Party? And by Saturday we will know who owns the land. It is not about social media opinion polls.

“So, his ambition will not affect the vote of Atiku at all.

“For us in the South-West, how can we ignore the fact that the headquarters of APC is Lagos state, but our strategy is to win across the country, our own desire is to do very well on Saturday, we are confident that we will win in Oyo, Osun, Ogun will do far better, in Ondo we will pull our weight despite the challenges we have here. So I’m confident that we are going to do very well in the South-West.”

Olafeso, who also spoke on the Integrity Group (G-5), led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said, “it would have been better if all of us are on the same page. But it is never late to retrace your journey. It is the same thing they promoted they are rejecting now but tomorrow belongs to God.

“I think there must be a love of Carma behind the G-5, these people started disrespecting the constitution of the party because they brought in Ayu in the last convention and suddenly they want Ayu out.

“The question is are they fair with this? The mindlessness of their quest will end in total disaster for them.”

Olafeso said that ” Atiku is a financial member of the PDP, he made everything possible that the party to capture entire Nigeria and he is a founding father of the part.”