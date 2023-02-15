By John Alechenu, Abuja



A former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prof Abiodun Adewale Oladipo has said the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is poised to win the forth coming elections because apart from his capacity and experience, Nigerians won’t vote for candidates with an entitlement mentality.



Oladipo said this shortly after receiving three groups visited the PDP Presidential Campaign Headquarters’s, in Abuja to declare support for the Atiku-Okowa ticket yesterday.



He said unlike one of his opponents, the PDP candidate does not feel entitled, but that he joined the race with a strong desire to use his passion and capacity to turn things around for Nigeria’s good.



Oladipo who is the Deputy Director General Administration of the PDP PCC said Atiku, with his experience as former Vice President and successful businessman, has promised to implement a five point covenant with Nigerians to take the nation out of the socio-political, security and economic disaster it was currently experiencing.



He said: “It is with great enthusiasm gratitude, joy that I unbehalf of Atiku, Okowa and Dr Iyorchia Ayu accept your support and we are ready to work with you to achieve our recover Nigeria project.



“ I want to assure you that Atiku has promised to pursue the five point agenda religiously and Nigeria will be a great Country again. today marks one of the best days of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization.



“Let me say it clearly that Atiku Abubakar is not contesting this election just because he wants to be president, he is contesting because he love this country.



“Atiku does not have the entitlement mentality that some people were parading, saying it is my turn, it is our turn, the Presidential Villa is not the private estate of anybody. Also it is not a hospital ward, a sick bay.



“The villa is not an apprentice workshop where you can go and start learning on the job. This is a serious business and Atiku means business.”



The three groups who came to pledge alliance were: Northern Intellectuals Forum (NIF) led by Prof. Muhammed Abubakar, Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria led by Comrade Ozeomena Pepple and Uzama Osagie led Voters Club of Nigeria.





Earlier, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar of the Northern Intellectuals Forum who spoke on behalf of the groups said, “I have with me members of my forum from Polytechnics and colleges of Education, from Islamic institutions and other schools here in the north



“ We pledge our support to the Atiku /Okowa Recover Nigeria project, we are already working towards giving our contributions to the campaign to make sure that Atiku and Okowa wins the election.”



Also speaking, Uzama Osagie of the Voters Club of Nigeria said, “Our members are about 12 million people across the country spread across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria and we are here to support Atiku Abubakar to become the president of Nigeria.



“ Atiku has always been our friend, and has always identified with us from time to time even when it is not during election. He is a man of the People and we believe that he has what it takes to turn the situation in Nigeria around for the better.”