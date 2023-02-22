Nigerians won’t accept disruption of poll, NLC warns

Ayuba Wabba

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, has warned that organized labour and the masses would not accept disruption of the electoral process by parties, politicians or their aids or privies, advising those with sinister agenda to steer clear.

At the inaugural meeting of the newly elected National Administrative Council, NAC, of NLC, held February 20, 2023, at the Pascal Bafyau Labour House, Abuja, leaders of the NLC called on security agencies to guarantee the safety of voters, observers, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials and all those associated with conducting credible elections across the country during the polls.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, signed by the new President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, NLC disclosed that NAC deliberated on a number of issues, including labour and the state of the nation and resolved as follows: “NAC directed workers and indeed all Nigerians to come out en mass to perform their civic duty by voting in the coming elections and by taking all necessary steps to safeguard their votes.

“NAC warns that the disruption of the electoral process by parties, politicians or their aids, privies or by whoever will not be acceptable to it or the generality of Nigerians who have invested their time and resources. NAC calls upon the security agencies to guarantee the safety of voters, observers, INEC officials and all those associated with conducting free, fair and credible elections across the country during the elections.

“NAC similarly urges INEC to ensure that the electoral processes are not only transparent and fair but reflect the wishes of voters. NAC said the Nigeria Labour Congress together with other dispassionate organisations or individuals can not afford to be indifferent or passive in the forthcoming elections and strongly warned those with sinister agenda to steer clear.”

On the scarcity of new naira notes, the communiqué stated: “NAC, while noting that although the battle for the currency notes has since shifted to the Supreme Court, nonetheless, congress urges the Central Bank and commercial banks to take all steps necessary to ensure the availability of appropriate currency notes to the citizenry.”

Directs Abia workers to begin strike on Friday

The communiqué said further: “Furtherance, to the decision of the National Executive Council, NEC, to take all lawfully necessary actions to compel Abia State government to pay the over six months’ salary arrears/allowances of workers and unpaid pension benefits, NAC resolved to direct all the affiliate unions to commence mobilisation for action in Abia State at the end of the 14-day ultimatum given to the government which ends on Friday, February 24, 2023.'”