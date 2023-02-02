By Miftaudeen Raji

The Director of Special Media Projects & Operations & New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Pres. Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode said Nigerians will not be able to get the new Naira notes until after the forthcoming 2023 general elections due to what he described as “a hidden agenda.”

Fani-Kayode stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He said, “It will be very difficult for people to get the new naira notes till after the elections because there is a hidden agenda.

“This is what I see going on and I must tell you that I find questionable the policies of the governor of central bank as at today. I don’t question the policy itself; I question the timing of the policy. People are suffering, people are going through hell, people can hardly achieve anything and I knew as far back as Christmas that this is what they were going to do,” he said.

According to Fani-Kayode, there are certain forces backing the CBN governor and these powers have been responsible for his recent actions.

“Yes, we need a cashless policy ultimately but why is it being introduced at this critical time? It will lead to nothing but suffering, resentment and hatred of not just the ruling party (the All Progressives Congress) but of every single member of the ruling class. And I am sitting on your programme today potently accusing the governor of central bank of having a hidden agenda.”

He said the reason for all that is happening currently is to enrage not just the ruling party but the political class.

The Tinubu-Shettima spokespern, however, said Tinubu will prevail and will be elected president, no matter what the so-called elements do.

“Let’s clear this for once, Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinbubu are one and we are in this together till the end as an individual and as a government. The party and the government are one with Asiwaju and we are moving forward together,” he said.