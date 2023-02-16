Nigerians should allow possibility for muslim-muslim presidency, Tinubu’s wife

Oluremi Tinubu

… say her husband will turnaround Nigeria

… adds that current sufferings show Nigeria in labour

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Wife of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to give Muslim-Muslim presidency a chance as the previous models did not succeed due to activities of ‘evil forces.’

This was as she pointed out that the current turmoil experienced in the country is because the nation is in labour and on its way to birth prosperity.

Tinubu who spoke at a town hall meeting with APC disability communities on Thursday in Abuja, stated that there will be a turnaround when her husband is elected while building on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to her, “President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation, trust me, what is happening now is just delivering pains, when a mother wants to deliver, what will happen? Labour pain. So we are labouring right now to birth a Nigeria that is going to be great, I can’t wait to see that Nigeria.

“I always tell people that they should try the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and if it does not work, it is democracy, you have the opportunity in four years to vote them out. But I believe that if you try it, you will not regret it.

“God brought the Muslim-Muslim ticket to confound the wise and the naysayers who say we want Christian-Muslim ticket and still you will be complaining, then try this one that you tried a time ago and those evil of this nation shut it down but this one has come to stay and it will it stay, it will not suffer.”

She assured the disability community that if elected, Tinubu’s presidency would carry them along in its policy, adding that the economy would be made disability inclusive.

“Nigeria has a lot of disabilities in the economy. Who says there is no disability around us? There is. If we pick every segment together, we will see that every segment need one overhauling or the other. You are part of the Nigerian project. We are all joint heir to the commonwealth of this nation.

“God gave us disability for a purpose, to use it well for his glory, whatever God has given you, use it for God’s glory. You are part of us, we have children who have one ailment or the other,” she stated.

Tinubu emphasised that the secret to her husband’s popularity is not money but his generosity to others.

She said, “Asiwaju’s secret is not about money, contrary to what people think, he is a very compassionate man and very generous. There is nothing he can’t give. Does Asiwaju really handle money? Not really. I remember after he finished as Governor, we used to have this staff at home, if you need anything he will say go and meet so and so, that is who he is.

“People’s expectations of you, God will make it a reality. When they say he has the money of the world, I just wonder, Mrs Shettima knows that I begged him to give me N2 million yesterday.

“I am telling people that it is not about money, the people you see in rally is not about money but somebody they believe can give them hope in this trying times. If we don’t hope as human beings that means we are not worth living.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said if APC is given another chance, it would continue on the achievement to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in the country.