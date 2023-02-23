Nigerians not ready for Igbo presidency yet — Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

By Elizabeth Osayande

THE Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, said yesterday Nigerians may not be ready for a president from the south-east zone of the country.

Kalu, who was former governor of Abia State, had said in 2022, that it was long overdue for the south-east to produce a president.

“It’s overdue for an Igboman to become a Nigerian president, I believe the south-east should produce the next president and it’s going to happen,” he had said in the build-up to the presidential primaries of the APC at the time.

However, in an interview with Channels Television yesterday, Kalu said: “This is not the best time for us to become president.”

He said the people from the south-east were not the best of politicians, noting that “this is not the best outing for us.

”For you to be president of Nigeria, you need other regions. I’m not sure Nigerians are yet ready for a president of Igbo extraction.

“We have five other regions to be able to come up with votes. We do politics with emotions. I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions. I want them to do practical politics that will be able to drive Nigerians if we want to be in the comity of the nation. We need to read the temperature of other regions.”

On the scarcity of naira notes, Kalu said he would have disobeyed the president if he was still a governor.

He said the president ought to have obeyed the order of the apex court, and then ask the court for a review of the case.