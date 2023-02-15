Nigerians in Diaspora throws weight behind Tinubu’s presidency

By Gabriel Olawale

Representatives of Nigerians in Diaspora have harped on the need for Nigerians, both home and abroad, to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in winning the February 25 presidential election.

They stated this on Monday at the interactive meeting held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Throwing the floor open, the moderator at the event, Mr Femi Odere, noted that there has not been a time as this with an intense call for participations by Nigerians in Diaspora.

“This gathering is to enable Nigerians in Diaspora air their views on why they are supporting the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and to also tell the world what they are bringing to the table,” he stated.

In his contribution, the Convener of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement (ABAT), Akogun Banji Ojo who is based in Holland said most members of his group have arrived the country in readiness for grassroots mobilisation of Nigerians while many more are still expected.

In the same vein Barrister George Olufemi Ogunjimi who is a lawyer from the United Kingdom and the Bamofin of Ojo Kingdom, Lagos emphasize on some critical areas that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will touch in his 100 days in office, if voted in as the next president of the country. He noted that Asiwaju will tackle security challenges and put the judiciary system and other critical components of the country in proper shape.

In his words, ” Asiwaju is a builder who knows how to locate the right talent and put a round peg in a round hole. I can assure you in his first 100 days in office if voted in, he will surprise Nigerians.

On his part, Prof Kayode Familoni from USA expressed optimism that if voted in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would right all wrongs in the country. He stated his belief that efforts would be in top gear within the first 100 days of a Tinubu Presidency to put in place a constitution review conference stressing that a holistic review of the present constitution will go a long way in setting the right tone for true development of the country.

Also speaking Princess Hon Omolabake Kosoko-King described the movement for the actualasation of a Tinubu Presidency as beyond party affiliations. She revealed that she was a former core people’s democratic Party PDP chieftain untill Asiwaju clinched the ticket as the flagbearer for the ruling APC and since then she had not waiver in her campaign for Asiwaju.

Other speakers at the meeting stressed the need for an earnest door to door campaign and mobilisation for the actualasation of a Tinubu Presidency.

In attendance at the interactive meeting are, Prince Yomi Adedo, Otunba Femi soluwe, princess fadekemi fadojetimi, princess omolabake Kosoko, Prof Kayode familoni to mention but few.