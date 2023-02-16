Nigerian football will experience boom like music industry — Ine

The Nigerian Professional Football League would soon experience boom just like the Music industry that has shot itself into global reckoning.

The Executive Director, Fund management of the GTI Asset management and Trust Limited, Nelson Ine, yesterday promised to provide sustainable solutions to the challenges hindering the growth and advancement of football in Nigeria.

He said that Nigerian football would experience a boom like their music industry counterparts who have won Grammy Awards and made Nigerian music popular all over the world. ”By the time we finish, the turn-around will be quick, and I promise that Nigerians will be flocking to the stadia to watch local idols play. Not only that, Nigerian players will be earning close to N5 million a month”, sweet-talking Ine said.

The partnership which is being driven with The Nigeria Football Fund to boost the Nigeria Professional Football League will change the face of the round leather game in the country.

The Group Managing Director of GTI, Abubakar Lawal, noted that the body had the capacity to drive the TNFF beyond just fund and that is why the product (TNFF) s currently the jewel of the market.

“TNFF is a national assignment and we seek the cooperation of all stakeholders to build the project together for posterity because sport is now a big business.

Ine, also the project director of the TNFF, told newsmen in Lagos yesterday that so much efforts have been put in to fund football with investor’s money and this will be done consistently in the years ahead to raise the standard of the game in Nigeria.

He stated that the TNFF is being put together by GTI to rescue Nigerian football with the fundamentals highlighted to ensure the country’s professional players are just like their other colleagues in other top footballing nations.

In his brilliant presentation, Ine also stated that efforts are being made to guarantee good facilities, raise the welfare of players and above all, gradually move football and sports from government ownership to private sector.

Ine said: “We expect that soon enough government clubs won’t be able to cope in the league. They will leave because we expect corporate organisations to come in now that we are building trust in the operations of the NPFL.

“TNFF has transparency and accountability and we expect to publish all the finances at the end of every year. So far, we are not paying match officials through anybody but direct. They collect their indemnities before every match.