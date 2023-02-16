Nigerian emerges best graduating student in Cyprus

A Nigerian, Olaoluwa Shadrack Araromi, has emerged the Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Engineering, Cyprus International University, North Nicosia, Cyprus.

Olaoluwa, who had a CGPA of 3.94 out of possible 4.00, came top in his Master’s degree programme in Environmental Science.

Olaoluwa, who is from Iju Odo in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, got his first degree from the Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko, where he bagged second class in Biochemistry

With this feat, he has been offered the chance to pursue a doctorate degree at the same university.

In a video clip on his Facebook page, he appealed to the federal government to commit more resources to education, saying Nigerians are hardworking and blessed people who are ready to blaze trails anywhere in the world.