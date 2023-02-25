NigeriaDecides: Igbo youths excited over massive turnout of voters in S’East

…Tasks INEC on early arrival of materials

By Steve Oko

Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, have commended voters in the South East and other parts of the country for huge turnout at polling units during the Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, in a statement expressed satisfaction over the massive turn out of voters in polling units across South East.

“The turnout was very impressive and we urge that it continues in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections coming up on the 11 day of March, 2023.

” It is really a show of maturity and an earnest desire by our people to make our nation better for greatness and development.”

COSEYL, however, frowned at the late arrival of voting materials in most of the polling units.

“We call on the National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu to ensure that INEC staffs assigned to different polling units arrive on time for the elections.

“Such practice by those staffs today made voters who had waited for over 5 hours for them to arrive became suspicious of them conducting credible polls.

“We demand that the should come early so that people can exercise their franchise freely and with confidence in the process.

“We call on INEC Chairman to ensure that underaged children in Kano and other northern states are not voting in this elections because some videos we are seeing that is circulating online where children below 10 years were standing on the queue to vote in today’s elections is truly worrisome.”